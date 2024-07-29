Philip Mace
Partner
Overview
With over 25 years of experience, Philip focuses his practice on energy and oil and gas transactions, particularly in the upstream space. Philip has extensive experience in transactional, commercial, and project work throughout the world, including Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, Asia, and Europe. He is a member of the Association of International Energy Negotiators and is former Chair of the UK Energy Lawyers Group. In addition to his energy and oil and gas experience, Philip has advised on numerous mining and other natural resources projects.
Experience
- Advised an international energy company on the sale of assets in Pakistan and Ghana.
- Advised a major Brazilian mining company on a CFR term prepayment contract for the sale and purchase of iron ore to a major international trading company for $200 million.
- Advised an international energy company on the sale of producing gas assets in Southern Africa.
- Advised a petroleum company on the sale of its interests in Block BC-10 in the Campos Basin, Brazil for $1.54 billion.
- Acted for a petroleum company on its acquisition of certain upstream and midstream assets in Nigeria.
- Advised an international company on a gas project in Nigeria worth in excess of $6 billion.
- Advised a client on a series of acquisitions of development assets in West Africa that also involved raising $600 million of equity, debt, and mezzanine finance, including a pre-export finance facility secured over certain of the company’s assets and shareholdings.
- Advised an upstream oil and gas company on the acquisition of a package of interests in three different West African countries for $200 million.
- Advised a major Middle Eastern investor on its $600 million preferred bid for a package of North Sea assets.
- Advised an upstream oil and gas company on all contractual requirements for a West African deep-water drilling campaign.
- Advised various companies on farm-in agreements and related joint operating agreements for upstream interests in Ethiopia, Kenya, South Africa, Mozambique, Papua New Guinea, and Australia.
- Advised an international company on its interests in a gas to liquids plant in Qatar.
- Advised a petroleum company on the $2.1 billion acquisition sale of an oil and gas company’s international operated and non-operated business having business operations in 12 countries, including an integrated project financed LNG project in Latin America.
- Advised a European food company on the acquisition of a substantial UK dairy business.
- Advised a major listed company on the acquisition of a UK hotel and restaurant business.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recognized as a Leader in Oil & Gas, Legal 500 UK, 2025
Affiliations
Professional
- Association of International Energy Negotiators
Insights
Legal Updates
- 17 Minute ReadJuly 29, 2024Legal Update
News
- 2 Minute ReadOctober 4, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadNews
- 3 Minute ReadAugust 1, 2023News
Education
CPE and Law Society Finals, The University of Law, Guildford, 1991
Admissions
England and Wales (Solicitor)