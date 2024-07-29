With over 25 years of experience, Philip focuses his practice on energy and oil and gas transactions, particularly in the upstream space. Philip has extensive experience in transactional, commercial, and project work throughout the world, including Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, Asia, and Europe. He is a member of the Association of International Energy Negotiators and is former Chair of the UK Energy Lawyers Group. In addition to his energy and oil and gas experience, Philip has advised on numerous mining and other natural resources projects.