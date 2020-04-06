P. Watson Seaman
Overview
Watson understands corporate clients’ budgets and need for solid legal solutions that are practical and cost-effective. For more than 30 years, he has advised clients, including Fortune 500 companies, on general corporate, commercial contracting, supply chain, marketing, promotions and sales issues affecting their critical business operations. He frequently handles commercial contracting agreements and counsels and trains business and legal personnel on contracting issues.
Watson has assisted a number of companies in their large-scale corporate reorganizations. From drafting shared service and vendor agreements to providing general corporate advice, Watson has helped companies navigate some of their most complex commercial problems with greater ease.
Experience
- Represented numerous consumer packaged goods clients on supply chain contracting.
- Represented international premium beverage manufacturer in negotiation and documentation of its US glass supply agreement.
- Assisted in the design and documentation of major consumer packaged goods manufacturer's national wholesale and retail sales incentive programs.
- Drafted intercompany services agreements in connection with a multistage corporate reorganization.
- Draft and negotiate services, sales and consulting agreements for clients’ procurement, marketing, research and corporate affairs departments.
- Draft and negotiate manufacturing and supply chain agreements.
- Advise on general corporate matters and draft corporate governance documents.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recommended for Outsourcing, Legal 500 United States, 2023
- Recognized as a Best Lawyer for Corporate Law, The Best Lawyers in America, 2023-2024
Affiliations
Professional
- Board Member, Richmond SPCA, 2014-2020
- Board Member, Side By Side, 2013-2019; Board President, 2016-2018
- Board Member, Virginia Judges and Lawyers Assistance Program, 2010-present; Board President 2020-2021
Insights
Legal Updates
- 4 Minute ReadApril 6, 2020Legal Update
- 7 Minute ReadMarch 24, 2020Legal Update
- March 17, 2020Legal Update
- March 12, 2020Legal Update
- August 7, 2012Legal Update
Publications
- March 8, 2022Publication
- March 24, 2020Publication
News
- 17 Minute ReadNews
- 18 Minute ReadAugust 21, 2023News
- 7 Minute ReadJune 8, 2023News
- 16 Minute ReadAugust 18, 2022News
- 3 Minute ReadJanuary 27, 2022News
- May 12, 2017Media Mention
Education
JD, University of Virginia School of Law, 1988
BA, French, Williams College, 1983
Admissions
Virginia