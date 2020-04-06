Watson understands corporate clients’ budgets and need for solid legal solutions that are practical and cost-effective. For more than 30 years, he has advised clients, including Fortune 500 companies, on general corporate, commercial contracting, supply chain, marketing, promotions and sales issues affecting their critical business operations. He frequently handles commercial contracting agreements and counsels and trains business and legal personnel on contracting issues.

Watson has assisted a number of companies in their large-scale corporate reorganizations. From drafting shared service and vendor agreements to providing general corporate advice, Watson has helped companies navigate some of their most complex commercial problems with greater ease.