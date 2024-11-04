Nicholas Monico

Nicholas “Nick” Monico

Associate

Overview

Nick advises clients on complex financial restructuring and bankruptcy matters and related litigation. He represents debtors, secured lenders, unsecured creditors, boards of directors, and various official and ad hoc committees.

Prior to joining the firm, Nick served as a Law Clerk to the Honorable Frank J. Santoro in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia. During law school, he served as a Judicial Extern to the Honorable Jeffery A. Deller in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania and as a Judicial Intern to the Honorable Gregory L. Taddonio in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania.

Education

JD, Thomas R. Kline School of Law of Duquesne University, magna cum laude, Law Review, 2023

BBA, Kent State University, 2020

Admissions

Pennsylvania

Virginia

Clerkships

US Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Virginia

