Neil is head of the firm’s antitrust and consumer protection practice. Neil’s complex litigation practice focuses on class action and other litigation in the areas of, privacy and cybersecurity, antitrust, health care, consumer fraud, and products liability. Neil has appeared before a number of trial and appellate courts throughout the country. Neil served as a law clerk to the Hon. A. Raymond Randolph of the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia.

  • Represent retail, health care, hospitality and infrastructure companies in data breach putative class actions and regulatory investigations
  • Represent consumer companies in false advertising putative class actions
  • Represent various companies in antitrust and contract litigation
  • Represented health insurer in antitrust actions brought by Department of Justice and related competitor and class action suits.
  • Represented health insurer in data breach class action.
  • Argued appeals in insurance, antitrust, data privacy and breach of contract cases in the Fifth, Sixth, Seventh and Eleventh Circuits.

  • Listed as a Litigation Star, District of Columbia, Benchmark Litigation, 2025
  • Selected as a Super Lawyer for Class Action/Mass Torts Law, Washington, DC Super Lawyers magazine, 2016-2018

JD, University of Michigan Law School, magna cum laude, Order of the Coif; Associate Editor, Michigan Law Review, 1993

AB, Amherst College, magna cum laude, 1990

District of Columbia

New York

  • US Court of Appeals, District of Columbia Circuit
