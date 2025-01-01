Nathaniel “Nate” Jones

Nate focuses his practice on mergers and acquisitions and corporate governance matters. He represents public and private companies in connection with mergers, acquisitions, and other strategic transactions, and assists accounting firms and private equity investors with alternative practice structures and nonattest services.

On a pro bono basis, Nate drafts wills, powers of attorney, and advance medical directives for qualifying seniors. In addition, he counsels charitable organizations regarding formation, corporate governance, and organizational matters and provides advice to NCAA athletes surrounding name, image, and likeness issues.