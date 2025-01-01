Nathaniel “Nate” Jones
Overview
Nate focuses his practice on mergers and acquisitions and corporate governance matters. He represents public and private companies in connection with mergers, acquisitions, and other strategic transactions, and assists accounting firms and private equity investors with alternative practice structures and nonattest services.
On a pro bono basis, Nate drafts wills, powers of attorney, and advance medical directives for qualifying seniors. In addition, he counsels charitable organizations regarding formation, corporate governance, and organizational matters and provides advice to NCAA athletes surrounding name, image, and likeness issues.
Experience
- Represented EU-based conglomerate in multiple acquisitions.
- Represented a private equity client in connection with the establishment and development of national platforms and investments in nonattest businesses of multiple accounting firms.
Education
JD, William & Mary Law School, 2024
MSL, Sport Leadership, Virginia Commonwealth University, 2020
BA, Bucknell University, cum laude, 2019
Admissions
Virginia