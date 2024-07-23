Mike handles complex, fast-paced negotiations on a wide range of secondary market transactions involving residential mortgage loans and mortgage servicing rights. According to Chambers USA, Mike’s clients say he, “never gets flustered and remembers everything. He is just amazing.” For over 25 years, he’s seen the asset class evolve from early days to bull market to financial crisis and beyond. His long-term perspective and market knowledge of the mortgage and servicing industry and understanding of the relevant regulatory considerations allow him to be creative and persuasive in even the most challenging deals, and makes him an effective advocate in large transactions involving novel structures and numerous counterparties.



With a successful track record on hundreds of transactions, Mike has represented banks, hedge funds, private equity investors, REITS, servicers, mortgage companies and others. He is directly available and responsive to clients, and his hands-on involvement ensures efficient solutions. In recent years, Mike has become especially well known for his work on MSR transactions and his understanding of how the servicing industry works.



In addition to his active practice, Mike serves as co-head of the firm’s structured finance and securitization practice. He has a deep commitment to children’s issues, and has worked with the Council for Children’s Rights representing children in custody and visitation disputes.