Michael Reed
Overview
Michael guides clients through labor and employment matters, including litigation surrounding non-compete agreements, trade secrets, discrimination, sexual harassment, and wrongful termination. He also counsels employers on wage and hour disputes, class and collective actions, employee misclassification claims and labor union organization, among other wide-ranging employment and labor issues. He has represented clients in all aspects of labor-management relations, including representation elections, and has helped clients develop campaign management strategies and litigation responses to corporate campaign activities. Michael has also litigated labor and employment cases in federal and state trial and appellate courts around the country and before the NLRB and EEOC.
He is a contributing author to the firm’s Employment & Labor Perspectives blog.
Experience
- Responded to joint employer allegations by union, resulting in dismissal of election petition
- Assist energy company with National Labor Relations Board RC Petition regarding union representation of multiple distribution and operation centers.
- Defended national retailer regarding National Labor Relations Board allegations of concerted activity protected under the NLRA.
- Advised and represented national retailer regarding election campaign petition in New York.
- Represented health care industry company in allegation of wrongful termination charges filed before the National Labor Relations Board.
- Represents employers in federal and state court lawsuits involving claims for sexual harassment, discrimination and retaliation.
- Represents employers before federal and state agencies, such asthe Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, National Labor Relations Board, and Texas Workforce Commission.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recognized in The Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch for Labor and Employment Law–Management, 2022-2025
- Selected as a Rising Star for Employment & Labor, Texas Monthly and Texas Super Lawyers Magazine, 2022
- Recognized in Top Lawyers: Labor and Employment, Houstonia Magazine, 2021–2022
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, State Bar of Texas – Labor and Employment Section
- Member, Texas Young Lawyers Association
- Certified – Texas Board of Legal Specialization, Board Certified, Labor and Employment Law
Insights
Legal Updates
- September 1, 2017Legal Update
- November 14, 2016Legal Update
Events & Speaking Engagements
- January 5, 2023EventPresenterDrug Testing Under the New Drug Laws, ACC Houston Half Day CLE Seminar: The Future of Work
- April 29, 2021EventPresenterHot Employment Law Issues in 2021, ACC Houston Half Day CLE Seminar: Employment Law 2021
Publications
- January 30, 2024Publication
- January 25, 2024Publication
- June 12, 2023Publication
- July 2022Publication
- Summer 2021Publication
- July 2021Publication
- Summer 2020Publication
- December 30, 2015Publication
Blog Posts
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor PerspectivesCo-author
- Hunton Retail Law ResourceCo-author
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
News
- 17 Minute ReadNews
- 18 Minute ReadAugust 21, 2023News
- 16 Minute ReadAugust 18, 2022News
- 1 Minute ReadMarch 22, 2022News
- 13 Minute ReadAugust 24, 2021News
Education
JD, Texas Tech University School of Law, Articles Editor, Texas Tech Law Review, 2012
MBA, Texas Tech University Rawls College of Business, 2012
BA, English, The University of Texas at Austin, 2009
Admissions
Texas