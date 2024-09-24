Overview

Mike is a Legal 500 and Chambers USA-ranked lawyer with more than 25 years of experience litigating insurance disputes and advising clients on insurance coverage matters.

Mike Levine is a partner in the firm’s Washington, DC office and a member of the firm’s Insurance Recovery team. Mike’s policyholder representation focuses on:

  • Property damage and business interruption claims, including COVID-19 losses
  • Commercial, professional, corporate and employment liabilities under CGL, pollution, E&O, D&O and EPLI insurance policies
  • Cyber risk and media liability claims
  • Construction liability and damage under Builders’ Risk, OCIP, CCIP, Construction Bonds and Inland Marine Coverages
  • Captive Insurance
  • Event cancellation insurance counseling
  • Representations and warranties coverage

Mike has spent his entire career advising clients about insurance and handling insurance coverage disputes. Previously, Mike represented the insurance industry in some of the highest-stakes matters, including the property, liability and reconstruction appraisal proceedings arising from the Sept. 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center. Since 2005, Mike has exclusively helped policyholders maximize their insurance recoveries, where Mike leverages his substantial insurance industry experience to obtain the greatest possible recoveries.

Mike has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars of insurance proceeds for clients under general liability, property, directors and officers, cyber, errors and omissions, employment, environmental, and representations and warranties insurance coverages, among others.

Mike is a prolific writer and frequently serves as a faculty member and lecturer on issues concerning insurance recovery, insurer bad faith and unfair claims practices and assessing coverage for new and emerging risks, such as COVID-19, cyber and disruptive technologies. Mike also is Editor-in-Chief of the ABA’s insurance coverage journal, Coverage, as well as manager and editor of the firm’s Insurance Recovery Blog.

Experience

  • Member of the firm’s Retail, Blockchain, COVID-19 and PFAS Working Groups.
  • Advising and litigating numerous COVID-19 business interruption insurance claims.
  • Advised a US-based renewable energy company on the acquisition of a cell captive. The matter also involved establishing a fronting arrangement for the captive and the negotiation of a reinsurance agreement to reimburse the fronting insurer.
  • Advising major petroleum pipeline company about insurance coverage issues arising out of recent accidents and environmental incidents. Also advising the client about potential recoveries from contractors’ insurers and additional insured coverage.
  • Advised national service provider regarding business interruption claims arising from Hurricanes Irma, Harvey, Michael and Florence.
  • Representing private equity firm in litigation over government investigation defense costs and indemnification for related settlements.
  • Advising private equity firm and its portfolio companies on directors and officers (D&O) liability insurance, professional liability insurance, and cyber insurance matters.
  • Advising major energy infrastructure company concerning business interruption losses arising out of petrochemical plant explosion.
  • Advised financial institution regarding business interruption losses and extra expense resulting from Hurricane Maria.
  • Represented law firm in litigation regarding firm’s business interruption losses resulting from Hurricane Harvey.
  • Advised luxury resort concerning property damage, business interruption and extra expense loss resulting from 1000-year flood event.
  • Recovered more than $200 million from liability insurers for major energy infrastructure company’s third-party liability and property damage losses arising out of petrochemical plant explosion.
  • Litigated claim to recover defense costs and amounts paid to settle class claims concerning allegedly improper bank fees and assessments.
  • Represented municipality to recover $13.7 million under commercial property policy for flood-related property damage and extra expense.
  • Successfully resolved insurance dispute over the duty to defend a public entity’s tort liabilities and resulting $32 million dollar jury verdict.
  • Successfully resolved dispute concerning claims of tortious interference and business conspiracy against a major auto manufacturer’s liability insurer.
  • Successfully resolved dispute concerning availability of insurance for mass claims alleging civil rights violations, wrongful imprisonment and unlawful prosecution.
  • Lead trial counsel in lawsuit by auto dealer involving claims for property damage, loss of business income and insurer bad faith; obtained favorable jury verdict on all claims.
  • National coordinating counsel for welding fume exposure claims and related third-party liability coverage issues.
  • Successfully litigated a lawsuit involving a major US airline’s 9/11-related business interruption claim.
  • Trial and appellate counsel in the World Trade Center Properties property coverage litigation; obtained summary judgment and a favorable decision from the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit regarding the number of “occurrences” arising from the 9/11 terrorist attack.
  • Appraisal counsel for the World Trade Center property valuation appraisal.
  • Successfully litigated coverage dispute concerning third-party “bodily injury” and “property damage” claims arising out of the 9/11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center.
  • Successfully litigated individual and class claims involving property and liability coverage for claims involving toxic mold.
  • Successfully litigated numerous coverage actions concerning the availability of liability coverage for lawsuits alleging industry-wide negligence and intentional conduct in the manufacturing, marketing and sale of handguns.

Accolades

Honors & Recognitions

  • Recommended for Insurance: Advice to Policyholders, Legal 500 United States, 2021-2024
  • Recognized as a Leader in Insurance: Policyholder, District of Columbia (2023-2024) and Insurance, Georgia (2021-2022), Chambers USA
  • Named a Best Lawyer in Insurance Law, The Best Lawyers in America, 2023-2024

Affiliations

Professional

  • Member, RIMS Potomac Chapter Board of Directors, 2024-present
  • Editor-in-Chief, Coverage, American Bar Association Insurance Coverage Litigation Committee, 2022-present
  • Member, Law360 Insurance Authority Property Editorial Advisory Board, 2024
  • Fellow, American College of Coverage Counsel (ACCC), 2021
  • Co-Chair, American Bar Association Insurance Coverage Litigation Committee's Programming Subcommittee, 2005-2009
  • Co-Chair, American Bar Association Insurance Coverage Litigation Committee's Subcommittee on Emerging Coverage Issues, 2003-2005
  • Vice Co-Chair, American Bar Association Insurance Coverage Litigation Committee's Mid-Year Meeting, 2003

Education

JD, University of New Hampshire School of Law, 1994

BA, Stony Brook University, The State University of New York, 1988

Admissions

District of Columbia

Massachusetts

New York

Virginia

