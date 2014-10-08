Toxic and Environmental Tort

Merideth guides clients through individual and class actions involving PFAS, PCBs, asbestos, hexavalent chromium, petroleum, coal combustion residuals, wood dust, and other chemicals and substances. Her experience extends to water, air, and site contamination and novel theories of nuisance.

Merideth brings an inventive approach to analyzing new claims, leading to early dismissal opportunities and leverage points. And as a proactive advisor, Merideth is strategic and practical with the insight she provides clients when assessing, quantifying, and managing tort risk outside of litigation to minimize the likelihood of future claims.

Consumer and Industrial Products, Including Wrongful Death and Personal Injury

Merideth defends a variety of product liability claims, with a particular focus on health effects litigation arising from alleged exposure to substances. She is creative in finding avenues to federal forums, pursuing resourceful jurisdictional challenges and crafting early dispositive motion strategies.

Merideth’s experience includes exposure claims involving asbestos, talc, silica, formaldehyde, wood dust, food contaminants, and others. As national coordinating counsel for one client’s mass tort litigation, she led a team that cut the size of the docket in half in the first five years through development and execution of a proactive and multi-faceted defense strategy.

She defends product-related consumer class actions brought under state consumer protection statutes, as well, and counsels clients in related-litigation avoidance through effective consumer communications. Merideth works with clients to manage risk related to Prop 65, product recalls, incident responses, and product-related contract negotiations, contract disputes, and indemnity matters.

Merideth is also known for her work leading clients through both premises and product liability litigation involving catastrophic injury and death in industrial operations. Her team supports immediate incident response and investigation and provides counsel to minimize risk in the event of possible litigation.

Pro Bono

Merideth brings her passion for strategizing and winning to an active pro bono practice, where she has represented victims of domestic violence in child custody and visitation matters. She currently advocates on behalf of family members seeking to care for loved ones through guardianship proceedings.