Matt represents health care providers in transactional, regulatory and compliance matters. As the head of Hunton Andrews Kurth's health care practice, Matt devotes his practice to the firm’s leading health care clients and coordinates the delivery of comprehensive legal services to such clients across the firm’s various practices.

Matt chaired the ABA Health Law Section’s Task Force on Accountable Care Organizations. He also chaired the ABA Health Law Section’s Business Transactions Interest Group and the Health Law Section of the Virginia State Bar.