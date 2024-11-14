Overview

Matt represents health care providers in transactional, regulatory and compliance matters. As the head of Hunton Andrews Kurth's health care practice, Matt devotes his practice to the firm’s leading health care clients and coordinates the delivery of comprehensive legal services to such clients across the firm’s various practices.

Matt chaired the ABA Health Law Section’s Task Force on Accountable Care Organizations. He also chaired the ABA Health Law Section’s Business Transactions Interest Group and the Health Law Section of the Virginia State Bar.

Experience

  • Negotiated sales of and secured regulatory approvals for multiple acute care hospital acquisitions. Transactions have included not-for-profit hospitals affiliating with other not-for-profit systems as well as conversions of not-for-profit hospitals through lease or purchase transactions to for-profit status.
  • Represented large multi-hospital systems in numerous government investigations of alleged billing violations, negotiating settlements with governmental enforcement authorities.
  • Represented large multi-hospital systems in numerous joint ventures with other institutional providers and physicians.
  • Advised several multi-hospital systems on restructurings and disposition of asset transactions.
  • Secured state attorneys general approval for multiple transactions involving acquisition or disposition of charitable assets.
  • Negotiated third-party payor/provider contracts for multi-hospital systems and sole community hospitals.
  • Regularly advises health care clients on compliance matters (Stark, fraud and abuse, licensure, JCAHO, Medicare/Medicaid) involving hospital operations, provider joint ventures, hospital-physician transactions and patient care.
  • Counsels providers regularly on privacy and confidentiality concerns.

Accolades

Honors & Recognitions

  • Selected as a Best Lawyer for Mergers & Acquisitions, The Best Lawyers in America, 2007-2024
  • Selected as a Best Lawyer for Health Care Law, The Best Lawyers in America, 1995-2020
  • Named one of the “Outstanding Hospital Lawyers in the Nation,” Nightingale’s Healthcare News, 2006
  • Named among the Legal Elite for Health Care Law, Virginia Business magazine, 2007-2015, 2017-2022

Affiliations

Professional

  • Member and Past Chair, Task Force on Accountable Care Organizations, Health Law Section, American Bar Association
  • Member and Past Chair, Business and Transactions Interest Group, Health Law Section, American Bar Association
  • Member, American Health Lawyers Association
  • Member and Past Chair, Health Law Section, Virginia State Bar

Education

JD, University of Virginia School of Law, 1984

BA, University of Richmond, summa cum laude, 1979

Admissions

Texas

Virginia

