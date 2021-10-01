J. Marshall Horton

Marshall is a Board Certified Labor and Employment attorney that focuses his practice on representing employers in litigation involving Title VII, Age Discrimination in Employment Act (ADEA), Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), Family & Medical Leave Act (FMLA), Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) (single plaintiff and collective action), National Labor Relations Act (NLRA), Worker Adjustment Retraining and Notification Act (WARN), Operational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), Sarbanes Oxley and related retaliation issues, and restrictive covenants.

Marshall’s practice includes involvement in federal and state administrative actions and investigations with agencies such as the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC), the Texas Workers’ Compensation Commission (TWCC), the US Department of Labor and various state’s Departments of Labor, in addition to both federal and state court actions. His involvement includes taking and defending depositions, drafting dispositive motions, pleadings, discovery and resolving cases through negotiation, mediation, arbitration, and trial. He also counsels employers on hiring and firing decisions, wage and hour issues, family and medical leave issues, collective bargaining issues, employment authorization issues (e.g., I-9 audits and compliance), employment policies and handbooks, fair credit reporting, restrictive covenants and acquisitional aspects of labor and employment law, in addition to providing employers with management and employee-level training regarding unfair employment practices.