Madison focuses her practice on mortgage-backed securities and warehouse finance, including repurchase facilities. She represents financial institutions, investment banks, and specialty finance companies in their role as borrowers, lenders, underwriters, and issuers. Her experience spans a diverse set of assets including residential mortgage loans, mortgage servicing rights, advance receivables, HELOCs, and other asset-backed securities. Madison also advises clients, including REITs and specialty finance companies, about their status under the Investment Company Act of 1940.

Madison maintains a dedicated pro bono practice serving clients in guardianship cases, divorces, and the National Veterans Legal Service Program TSGLI.

Prior to joining the firm, Madison served as a judicial intern for the Honorable John Marshall of the 14th Judicial Circuit Court of Virginia.