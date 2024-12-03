Madalyn “Mady” Moore
Overview
Madalyn focuses her practice on complex insurance litigation and advising policyholders in insurance coverage matters. As a member of the firm’s nationwide insurance coverage team, Madalyn represents commercial policyholders in a range of matters involving property and business interruption loss, commercial general liability insurance, and cyber insurance.
Prior to joining the firm, Madalyn was a Pathways to C-Suite Intern with the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation. While in law school, Madalyn was the Vice President of the Black Law Students Association, a student librarian in the Law Library, and a student worker in and ambassador for the Admissions Office at the University of Virginia School of Law.
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, American Bar Association
Civic
- Mentor, Leadership Council on Legal Diversity 1L Pathways to Success
- Class Agent, University of Virginia School of Law
- Alumni Mentor, Congressional Black Caucus Foundation
- DC Area Hokies Scholarship Application Reviewer, Virginia Tech Alumni Relations
Insights
Blog Posts
- December 3, 2024Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
Education
JD, University of Virginia School of Law, 2024
BA, Political Science, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, summa cum laude, 2020
Admissions
District of Columbia
Pennsylvania