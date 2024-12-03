Madalyn focuses her practice on complex insurance litigation and advising policyholders in insurance coverage matters. As a member of the firm’s nationwide insurance coverage team, Madalyn represents commercial policyholders in a range of matters involving property and business interruption loss, commercial general liability insurance, and cyber insurance.

Prior to joining the firm, Madalyn was a Pathways to C-Suite Intern with the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation. While in law school, Madalyn was the Vice President of the Black Law Students Association, a student librarian in the Law Library, and a student worker in and ambassador for the Admissions Office at the University of Virginia School of Law.