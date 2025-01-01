A finance associate in the firm’s capital finance and real estate group, Luke focuses his practice on a broad range of commercial lending, banking, finance, and real estate transactions. Luke represents national and international financial institutions and borrowers in secured and unsecured credit transactions, including upstream, midstream, and downstream lending; real estate lending; asset based lending; acquisition finance; syndicated finance; and restructurings. He also represents buyers and sellers in the purchase, sale, development, and financing of real property.