Lucía is the firm’s New York pro bono fellow. She assists low-income clients with civil pro bono matters, dividing her time between counseling other attorneys at Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP on pro bono immigration matters and providing direct representation to clients at Kids in Need of Defense (KIND) and the Legal Aid Society. Her practice focuses exclusively on immigration matters, including Special Immigrant Juvenile Status, asylum, U Visas, and family-based petitions.

Prior to joining the firm, Lucía was a staff attorney at Catholic Charities Community Services (CCCS), where she provided direct representation before the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR), and state courts for indigent clients. At CCCS, Lucía also staffed the Immigration Court Helpdesk (ICH), where she provided pro bono services to unrepresented individuals in Immigration Court proceedings in New York City.