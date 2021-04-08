Lucía Falcón
Overview
Lucía is the firm’s New York pro bono fellow. She assists low-income clients with civil pro bono matters, dividing her time between counseling other attorneys at Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP on pro bono immigration matters and providing direct representation to clients at Kids in Need of Defense (KIND) and the Legal Aid Society. Her practice focuses exclusively on immigration matters, including Special Immigrant Juvenile Status, asylum, U Visas, and family-based petitions.
Prior to joining the firm, Lucía was a staff attorney at Catholic Charities Community Services (CCCS), where she provided direct representation before the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR), and state courts for indigent clients. At CCCS, Lucía also staffed the Immigration Court Helpdesk (ICH), where she provided pro bono services to unrepresented individuals in Immigration Court proceedings in New York City.
Prior to earning her LL.M., Lucía worked as a Spanish interpreter in Immigration Court and at the Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor for the City of New York. She also served as a consular officer in the Department of Protection of the Consulate General of Mexico in New York, where she provided emergency services to nationals and taught know-your-rights workshops to Mexican community groups.
In Mexico, Lucía worked in private practice on corporate transactions and matters at a Notary Public’s office.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recipient of the Pro Bono Publico Award, The Legal Aid Society, 2024
Affiliations
Professional
- Immigration & Nationality Committee, New York City Bar Association
- Immigration Advocates Network
Insights
Publications
News
Education
LLM, Columbia Law School, Harlan Fiske Stone Scholar, Human Rights Fellow, 2021
MA, Translation and Interpretation, Middlebury Institute of International Studies, 2017
LLB, Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Occidente (ITESO), first in class, 2012
Admissions
New York
Mexico
Languages
- French
- Spanish