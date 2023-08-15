Lee Downey

With over 30 years of experience in planning and economic development, Lee has held positions working in all areas of economic development at local, regional and state levels of government and in private practice. His work in both urban and rural communities includes site selection, marketing, business development, project management, incentive negotiation and strategic planning. He has experience with a variety of business assistance and incentive programs, working closely with economic development organizations throughout the United States on a variety of economic development projects.

As Deputy Chief Administrative Officer for Economic Development & Planning and Director of Economic & Community Development, both for the City of Richmond, Lee oversaw a successful economic development program with a team that announced over 7,500 new jobs and $900 million in new investment during his seven-year tenure. His position leading the economic development efforts in Richmond provided strong experience working in a large, rapidly-growing urban setting.