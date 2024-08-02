Kurt has a national practice focused on complex labor and employment matters and related litigation. Kurt helps businesses of all sizes solve their complex labor and employment challenges. He counsels clients on all aspects of labor-management relations, including representation elections, collective bargaining and strikes and lockouts, and also advises clients in strategic employment and human relations matters. Kurt litigates labor and employment cases in federal and state trial and appellate courts around the country and before the NLRB and EEOC.

Kurt has been recognized nationally as a 2022 Top 10 Labor Lawyer by Benchmark Litigation and as a leader in Labor and Employment by Chambers USA Virginia. A recognized thought leader in traditional labor-management relations, Kurt has testified twice before the US House of Representatives on introducing reforms to US labor policy and has represented many of the country’s most influential trade associations in amicus curiae and other filings in labor cases of national significance.

Kurt also has extensive experience advising employers facing nontraditional organizing and corporate campaign activity from labor unions and other NGOs. He has helped clients develop campaign management strategies and litigation responses to corporate campaign activities, including the groundbreaking use of civil RICO to terminate union corporate campaign attacks.

Kurt is a chapter editor of the Developing Labor Law as well as a contributing author to the Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives blog. Kurt also participates in a number of the firm’s pro bono programs. He is a past co-chair of the firm’s veterans pro bono committee and has participated in the Wills for Heroes program, preparing wills, powers of attorney and medical directives for Virginia first responders. Kurt has also participated in the Lawyers Serving Warriors program, representing soldiers injured in Operation Iraqi Freedom in disability and medical retirement proceedings before military medical and physical evaluation boards. Prior to joining Hunton Andrews Kurth, Kurt served on active duty as a lawyer in the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General’s Corps. He was also certified by the National Football League Players Association as a player representative and negotiated several contracts with NFL clubs.