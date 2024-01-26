Kris is an associate in the energy and infrastructure team in the Bangkok office.

Kris focuses his practice on the development and financing of energy and infrastructure projects, international acquisitions, investments, joint ventures, and other cross-border commercial transactions in Thailand and the Asia-Pacific region.

Prior to joining Hunton Andrews Kurth, Kris was an associate in the mergers and acquisitions tax team at a “Big Four” accounting firm in New York, where he advised various private equity clients on deal tax structuring and tax due diligence.