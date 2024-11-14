Kevin helps clients with white collar defense, government and internal investigations, regulatory enforcement, and compliance and sanctions issues. His matters frequently involve national security, economic sanctions and Office of Foreign Assets Control (“OFAC”) regulations, export and trade controls such as the Export Administration Regulations (“EAR”) and the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (“ITAR”), and national security issues such as those arising under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (“FARA”).

He also advises clients on other white collar issues relating to financial crime, anti-money laundering (“AML”), anti-bribery / anti-corruption and the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (“FCPA”), and government contracting fraud.

Kevin regularly provides compliance guidance to financial institutions and other clients related to closely scrutinized sectors such as the oil and gas industry, cannabis / marijuana industry, and fintech providers. He also assists clients with analyzing potential reporting obligations under the Corporate Transparency Act (“CTA”).