Kevin draws on his experience as a federal prosecutor in the Eastern District of Virginia and an investigative counsel for the congressional investigation into January 6th to help clients in complex trials, appeals, and government investigations. Across his career in public service and private practice, Kevin has tried criminal and civil cases to juries, argued before the US Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit, prepared Supreme Court and appellate briefs, handled dozens of contested motions and hearings in state and federal courts, and represented clients in civil, criminal, and congressional investigations.

Between 2021 and 2022, Kevin served as Investigative Counsel to the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol. In that role, Kevin conducted more than 60 interviews and depositions, briefed Members and their staff, coordinated the presentation of evidence for the Committee’s landmark televised hearings, and contributed to the Committee’s final report. Before joining the Select Committee, Kevin served as an Assistant United States Attorney in the Eastern District of Virginia, where he investigated and prosecuted fraud, weapons, drug, and child-exploitation offenses. He also supervised the Eastern District’s Suspicious Activity Report (SAR) review teams to identify leads for criminal investigations and served as the Richmond Division’s District Election Officer, the prosecutor responsible for overseeing the handling of complaints of election fraud and voting rights concerns.