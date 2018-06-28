Ken focuses his practice on project finance and development for both domestic and international markets, including public-private partnerships in emerging markets and cross-border corporate and structured finance transactions.

Ken brings a wide range of perspectives to his practice with over eight years of professional experience abroad, in countries such as Brazil, Mexico, Switzerland, and Ivory Coast, working as an aeronautical engineer, a country sales manager in the automotive manufacturing sector, and an M&A investment banker. During his time as an M&A investment banker, Ken served as a sell-side advisor to infrastructure services businesses between $200 million and $700 million in enterprise value, including ArchKey Solutions, a major electrical systems integrator; ESG Operations, a water and wastewater treatment facility manager and operator; Terra Millennium Corporation, an industrial services provider specializing in refractory and scaffolding services; and D&H United Fueling Solutions, a refueling and EV-charging station equipment services provider.