Kenneth B. Black
Overview
Ken focuses his practice on project finance and development for both domestic and international markets, including public-private partnerships in emerging markets and cross-border corporate and structured finance transactions.
Ken brings a wide range of perspectives to his practice with over eight years of professional experience abroad, in countries such as Brazil, Mexico, Switzerland, and Ivory Coast, working as an aeronautical engineer, a country sales manager in the automotive manufacturing sector, and an M&A investment banker. During his time as an M&A investment banker, Ken served as a sell-side advisor to infrastructure services businesses between $200 million and $700 million in enterprise value, including ArchKey Solutions, a major electrical systems integrator; ESG Operations, a water and wastewater treatment facility manager and operator; Terra Millennium Corporation, an industrial services provider specializing in refractory and scaffolding services; and D&H United Fueling Solutions, a refueling and EV-charging station equipment services provider.
Experience
- Counsel to lenders on a $105 million project financing of a greenfield solar photovoltaic power plant and battery energy storage system with combined capacity exceeding 120MW in and to be fed into the Dominican Republic electrical system.
- Advising the US International Development Finance Corporation on its five-year senior unsecured direct loan to the National Bank of Iraq to provide liquidity to and address financing gaps for SMEs and individuals in Iraq, including loans to women and first time borrowers.
- Advising a development finance institution on a $20 million secured financing to a Colombian vehicle and equipment rental and leasing company, for the acquisition of new battery and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles.
- Counsel to lenders on a $50 million bond issuance to a Costa Rican bank to drive increased financing of socially-oriented micro, small, and medium sized enterprises, including those led by women.
- Lender’s advisor for the dual-currency financing of the design, construction, commissioning, maintenance, and operation of a 15-million gallon per day potable water treatment facility in Jamaica.
- Advising on a BRL-linked 500 million loan to a Brazilian corporation providing education and digital solutions platform to support the acquisition and improvement of medical schools in Brazil.
- Advised on a $30 million bond issuance for a Bolivian bank to drive increased financing of micro- and small-sized enterprises owned and/or led by women in Bolivia.
Insights
Publications
- PublicationAmerica’s Pursuit of Perfection: How the Region’s Efforts to Achieve UN’s 2030 Sustainable Agenda is Quickly Becoming the New Standard Other Countries Should Follow, 44, North Carolina Journal of International Law and Commercial Regulation 1
Education
LLM, Université Jean-Moulin Lyon III, International and European Business Law, 2023
JD, North Carolina School of Law, 2020
MBA, Kenan-Flagler Business School at the University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill, 2020
BS, Engineering Mechanics and Astronautics, University of Wisconsin-Madison, 2011
BA, Portuguese Language & Culture, University of Wisconsin-Madison, 2011
Admissions
New York
District of Columbia
Languages
- French
- Portuguese
- Spanish