With over two decades of courtroom experience, Kelly is known for her adept handling of complex, high-stakes litigation. She approaches every case with intense focus and a keen understanding of her clients’ goals. Clients highly value Kelly’s deep knowledge of courtroom procedure, talent at distilling nuanced facts and legal arguments, and penchant for developing creative litigation strategies.

Kelly’s cases often involve cutting-edge issues of first impression in Texas and garner media attention, including coverage in the Houston Chronicle, The New York Times, and The Wall Street Journal. She is especially well known for her experience with internet liability, first amendment rights, the scope of governmental powers, and state and federal constitutional issues. In addition to her courtroom work, Kelly frequently counsels clients on crisis management and assists with local and state legislative matters as a registered lobbyist in Texas.

Kelly has long been recognized as a Texas Super Lawyer and has repeatedly been named a Local Litigation Star in the national Benchmark Litigation rankings. She was named one of Houston’s 50 Most Influential Women in 2017 and a Premier Woman in Law in 2020. She is a Fellow of both the Texas Bar Foundation and the Houston Bar Foundation and is a member of the Texas Bar College.

Kelly is also known for her strong commitment to diversity, equality, and the advancement of underserved communities. She serves as a co-chair of the firm’s Women Lawyers Subcommittee and has been recognized for her pro bono legal work to support the rights of same-sex couples. An involved member of the Houston community, she is a supporter of numerous local initiatives and philanthropic causes and is married to Judge R.K. Sandill of Texas’s 127th Civil District Court.