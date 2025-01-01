Katrina A. Schydlower
Associate
Overview
Katrina focuses her practice on complex commercial litigation and has successfully represented clients in various aspects of litigation in both state and federal court. Katrina has experience researching and drafting state and federal motions, as well as assisting with discovery matters.
Education
JD, University of Houston Law Center, magna cum laude, Order of the Barristers, Senior Articles Editor, Houston Journal of International Law, 2024
BA, The University of Texas at Austin, 2021
Admissions
Texas