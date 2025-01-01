Overview

Katrina focuses her practice on complex commercial litigation and has successfully represented clients in various aspects of litigation in both state and federal court. Katrina has experience researching and drafting state and federal motions, as well as assisting with discovery matters.

Education

JD, University of Houston Law Center, magna cum laude, Order of the Barristers, Senior Articles Editor, Houston Journal of International Law, 2024

BA, The University of Texas at Austin, 2021

Admissions

Texas

Jump to Page