Katherine Tanzola
Associate
Overview
Katie focuses her practice on antitrust litigation and counseling. Prior to joining the firm, Katie served as a law clerk for Justice Jim Rice in the Montana Supreme Court.
During law school, she served as a summer intern in the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona and a summer law clerk in the Fourth Judicial District of Colorado.
Insights
Legal Updates
- 7 Minute ReadJuly 25, 2024Event
- 7 Minute ReadApril 26, 2024Legal Update
Publications
- May 14, 2024Publication
Blog Posts
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
- April 29, 2024Hunton Retail Law Resource
- April 22, 2024Hunton Retail Law Resource
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
Education
JD, Washington and Lee University School of Law, Washington and Lee Law Review, Lead Online Editor, 2022
BA, Miami University, cum laude, 2019
Admissions
District of Columbia
Clerkships
- Montana Supreme Court