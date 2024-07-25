Overview

Katie focuses her practice on antitrust litigation and counseling. Prior to joining the firm, Katie served as a law clerk for Justice Jim Rice in the Montana Supreme Court.

During law school, she served as a summer intern in the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona and a summer law clerk in the Fourth Judicial District of Colorado.

Education

JD, Washington and Lee University School of Law, Washington and Lee Law Review, Lead Online Editor, 2022

BA, Miami University, cum laude, 2019

Admissions

District of Columbia

Clerkships

  • Montana Supreme Court
