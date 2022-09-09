Kate focuses her practice on complex litigation. Kate represents clients in complex business, real estate, and environmental disputes in state and federal courts across the country. She has significant recent experience in real estate receivership matters and commercial real estate litigation, and has represented numerous public and private companies in business tort and contract disputes. Kate also has defended utility companies in Clean Water Act and Resource Conservation and Recovery Act lawsuits.

Kate counsels clients in all phases of litigation, including trial preparation and appeals. She routinely advises on issues relating to fact and expert discovery.

Kate participates in the firm’s pro bono initiative. She has represented clients in Medicaid and Social Security disability benefit appeals and redetermination hearings, veterans in discharge upgrade applications, and a non-profit organization in a landlord-tenant dispute.

Kate is admitted to practice before all state courts and all federal district courts in North Carolina.