Juan is managing partner of the firm’s Miami office. Juan regularly represents domestic and international clients in discrimination and harassment lawsuits, wage and hour collective actions and enforcement of non-competition agreements. He also counsels domestic and international clients on employment, labor and commercial issues. He has extensive experience in international litigation, complex commercial litigation, and defense of class actions. Chambers USA quotes clients who describe him as “very efficient, to the point and gets to the answer. His experience shows when it’s a novel issue as he will know what to look for.”

Juan is a contributing author to the firm’s Employment & Labor Perspectives blog. He is a former Adjunct Professor of Constitutional Law at Florida International University’s Political Science Department.