Overview

Josh provides counsel on a broad spectrum of tax matters, with emphasis on clean energy tax credits, federal tax controversies, and structured finance and securitization.  He advises clients on renewable energy transactions involving production tax credits, investment tax credits, and other renewable energy tax incentives.  Josh has also represented real estate mortgage investment conduits (REMICs), real estate investment trusts (REITs), and issuers and underwriters in the tax aspects of securities offerings and other financing transactions.  He also has a robust pro bono practice, and particularly enjoys advocating for veterans.  Before joining the firm, Josh was a tax associate at a Big Four accounting firm in McLean, Virginia.

Experience

  • Representation of top manufacturers in the wind, solar, hydropower, nuclear, and hydrogen industries, as well as key suppliers of energy components and critical materials in the clean energy supply chain, particularly, with respect to the energy tax incentives under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).
  • Representation of clients across a variety of industries in administrative and judicial tax controversy proceedings.
  • Representation of issuers and underwriters in connection with mortgage-backed security (MBS), REMIC, and debt offerings, as well as private and public REIT offerings.
  • Representation of REITs and other entities in connection with the tax aspects of commercial real estate loan originations and restructurings, tax structuring of US real estate investments, and negotiating tax provisions of credit agreements, purchase agreements, and merger agreements.
  • Pro bono representation of servicemembers and veterans, including lobbying for Vietnam War “Dustoff” veterans to obtain the Congressional Gold Medal, working alongside the National Veterans Legal Services Program (NVLSP) to advocate for veteran seeking discharge status upgrade, and instructing servicemembers on federal income tax return preparation in connection with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Adopt-A-Base Program

Affiliations

Professional

  • American Bar Association, Tax Section
  • District of Columbia Bar Association, Tax Section
  • New York Bar Association, Tax Section
  • Virginia Bar Association, Tax Section

Insights

News

Education

LLM, Georgetown University Law Center

JD, The George Washington University Law School

BS, State University of New York at Plattsburgh

BA, Berklee College of Music

Admissions

District of Columbia

New York

Virginia

Courts

US Tax Court

US Court of Federal Claims

Jump to Page