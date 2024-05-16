Joshua R. Venne
Overview
Josh provides counsel on a broad spectrum of tax matters, with emphasis on clean energy tax credits, federal tax controversies, and structured finance and securitization. He advises clients on renewable energy transactions involving production tax credits, investment tax credits, and other renewable energy tax incentives. Josh has also represented real estate mortgage investment conduits (REMICs), real estate investment trusts (REITs), and issuers and underwriters in the tax aspects of securities offerings and other financing transactions. He also has a robust pro bono practice, and particularly enjoys advocating for veterans. Before joining the firm, Josh was a tax associate at a Big Four accounting firm in McLean, Virginia.
Experience
- Representation of top manufacturers in the wind, solar, hydropower, nuclear, and hydrogen industries, as well as key suppliers of energy components and critical materials in the clean energy supply chain, particularly, with respect to the energy tax incentives under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).
- Representation of clients across a variety of industries in administrative and judicial tax controversy proceedings.
- Representation of issuers and underwriters in connection with mortgage-backed security (MBS), REMIC, and debt offerings, as well as private and public REIT offerings.
- Representation of REITs and other entities in connection with the tax aspects of commercial real estate loan originations and restructurings, tax structuring of US real estate investments, and negotiating tax provisions of credit agreements, purchase agreements, and merger agreements.
- Pro bono representation of servicemembers and veterans, including lobbying for Vietnam War “Dustoff” veterans to obtain the Congressional Gold Medal, working alongside the National Veterans Legal Services Program (NVLSP) to advocate for veteran seeking discharge status upgrade, and instructing servicemembers on federal income tax return preparation in connection with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Adopt-A-Base Program
Affiliations
Professional
- American Bar Association, Tax Section
- District of Columbia Bar Association, Tax Section
- New York Bar Association, Tax Section
- Virginia Bar Association, Tax Section
Insights
Legal Updates
- 4 Minute ReadMay 16, 2024Legal Update
- 21 Minute ReadMay 9, 2023Legal Update
- January 6, 2020Legal Update
- June 18, 2019Legal Update
Events & Speaking Engagements
- October 12, 2023Event
- March 17, 2021Event
Publications
- July-August 2023Publication
News
- 4 Minute ReadSeptember 17, 2024News
- 17 Minute ReadNews
- 2 Minute ReadJune 28, 2024News
- 3 Minute ReadNovember 29, 2023News
- 18 Minute ReadAugust 21, 2023News
- 1 Minute ReadApril 14, 2023News
- 1 Minute ReadNovember 18, 2022News
- 16 Minute ReadAugust 18, 2022News
- 1 Minute ReadAugust 15, 2022News
- 1 Minute ReadMay 18, 2022News
- 2 Minute ReadJanuary 25, 2022News
- 2 Minute ReadJanuary 3, 2022News
- 13 Minute ReadAugust 24, 2021News
Education
LLM, Georgetown University Law Center
JD, The George Washington University Law School
BS, State University of New York at Plattsburgh
BA, Berklee College of Music
Admissions
District of Columbia
New York
Virginia
Courts
US Tax Court
US Court of Federal Claims