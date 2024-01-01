Josey’s practice covers a broad range of transactional matters, including commercial lending, finance, real estate, and energy transactions.

She represents national and international financial institutions and borrowers in connection with various finance structures, including secured and unsecured credit facilities, asset-based lending, acquisition finance, syndicated credit facilities, and other commercial loan arrangements. Josey also represents buyers and sellers in the purchase, sale, and financing of real property.

Josey’s practice further involves oil and gas transactions, including upstream, midstream, and downstream lending, asset acquisitions and divestitures, and joint ventures. She has also worked with clients involved in the development, operation, and acquisition of energy transition projects, such as carbon capture, utilization, and storage.