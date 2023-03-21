Joe advocates for clients on key energy and environmental issues before Congress, the White House and federal agencies. Joe serves as head of the federal government relations team. His decades of experience provides him the knowledge and tactical experience necessary to lead an innovative and strategic practice focused on the policy issues related to global climate change, energy production, fuel regulation, renewable energy policy, the Clean Air Act and other environmental laws.

Clients appreciate Joe’s attention to their business platform, and implicitly trust that his business-oriented approach to policy will lead to satisfactory solutions. He provides strategic advice as a component of corporate board or C-level executive planning for multiyear capital expenditure or business unit operations. He also participates in the design of corporate environmental and sustainability mission statements.

Known for his “character and commitment,” according to clients who spoke to Chambers USA, 2016, Joe can adroitly navigate both ends of Pennsylvania Avenue, creating strategic, holistic approaches for resolving significant policy issues. He has built broad coalitions to advocate on behalf of client interests and continues to distinguish himself as one of “top lobbyists” in three sectors as identified by The Hill in 2008.

Prior to joining the firm, Joe served as counsel to the Committee on Energy and Commerce of the US House of Representatives from 1997 to 2003. As counsel, Joe advised the chairman and Committee Members on environmental and energy legislation, climate change and homeland security issues; and conducted numerous oversight and legislative hearings. He also served as a member of US delegations to various international environmental treaty negotiations.

Earlier in his career, Joe was an analyst for the Massachusetts House Rules and Natural Resources Committees and an associate at two distinguished law firms, where he focused on environmental compliance work for corporate clients.