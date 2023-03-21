Joseph C. Stanko
Overview
Joe advocates for clients on key energy and environmental issues before Congress, the White House and federal agencies. Joe serves as head of the federal government relations team. His decades of experience provides him the knowledge and tactical experience necessary to lead an innovative and strategic practice focused on the policy issues related to global climate change, energy production, fuel regulation, renewable energy policy, the Clean Air Act and other environmental laws.
Clients appreciate Joe’s attention to their business platform, and implicitly trust that his business-oriented approach to policy will lead to satisfactory solutions. He provides strategic advice as a component of corporate board or C-level executive planning for multiyear capital expenditure or business unit operations. He also participates in the design of corporate environmental and sustainability mission statements.
Known for his “character and commitment,” according to clients who spoke to Chambers USA, 2016, Joe can adroitly navigate both ends of Pennsylvania Avenue, creating strategic, holistic approaches for resolving significant policy issues. He has built broad coalitions to advocate on behalf of client interests and continues to distinguish himself as one of “top lobbyists” in three sectors as identified by The Hill in 2008.
Prior to joining the firm, Joe served as counsel to the Committee on Energy and Commerce of the US House of Representatives from 1997 to 2003. As counsel, Joe advised the chairman and Committee Members on environmental and energy legislation, climate change and homeland security issues; and conducted numerous oversight and legislative hearings. He also served as a member of US delegations to various international environmental treaty negotiations.
Earlier in his career, Joe was an analyst for the Massachusetts House Rules and Natural Resources Committees and an associate at two distinguished law firms, where he focused on environmental compliance work for corporate clients.
Experience
- Represent industry clients on proposed EPA regulations impacting manufacturing, energy production and motor vehicle fuels.
- Represent manufacturing clients and major trade associations on issues arising from EPA’s regulatory proposals on National Ambient Air Quality Standards.
- Represent major gas and oil production companies regarding hydraulic fracturing issues.
- Represent major US refiners on federal renewable fuels program and related federal tax issues.
- Advise private capital groups during the consideration of environmental- and energy-related acquisition targets.
- Provide advice to companies conducting a five-year forward capital planning process.
- Conduct CEO briefings on climate change issues and other future environmental regulatory programs and legislation.
- Represent industry clients on proposed climate change legislation and EPA regulatory programs impacting greenhouse gas emissions.
- Represent major chemical industry trade association and individual companies on chemical plant security legislation, and implementation by the Department of Homeland Security.
- Represent chemical manufacturer on Montreal Protocol implementation issues and ongoing treaty negotiations.
- Lead US House staffer on several Clean Air Act amendments and other environmental legislation.
- Lead US House staffer on the 1999 Chemical Safety Information Act, which placed certain reasonable, national security-based limitations on the distribution of sensitive “worse-case scenario” data for chemical facilities.
- Primary US House conference negotiator for TEA-21 provisions establishing more flexible implementation of EPA’s ozone and particulate matter emission standards.
- Member of US delegation to global climate change treaty negotiations.
- Member of US negotiating team for US/Canadian transboundary ozone agreement on power plant emissions.
- Lead Counsel in planning and conducting numerous US House Commerce Committee legislative and oversight hearings on environmental and administrative law issues.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recognized as 2021 Environmental Group of the Year, Law360, January 2022
- Named among Energy & Environmental Trailblazers, National Law Journal, 2017
- Recognized as a Leader in Environmental Law, District of Columbia, Chambers USA, 2014-2017
- Named among Best in the Business Hired Guns, The Hill, April 24, 2008
- Named a Top Lobbyist in three sectors: Clean Air/Global Warming, Chemical, and Refining, The Hill, 2008
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, District of Columbia Bar Association
- Member, American Bar Association
- Member, US Chamber of Commerce Energy, Clean Air and Natural Resources Committee
Education
JD, Boston University School of Law, 1989
BA, Economics, Boston University, 1984
Admissions
District of Columbia
Massachusetts
Government Service
Counsel, US House of Representatives Energy and Commerce Committee
Analyst, US House of Representatives Rules and Natural Resources Committee