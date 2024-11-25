In his litigation practice, Joe regularly counsels his clients in cases involving claims for breach of contract, fraud, fraudulent transfer, breach of fiduciary duty and theft of trade secrets, among other causes of action. In the area of bankruptcy, he advises energy companies and financial institutions in pre-bankruptcy planning matters and throughout bankruptcy proceedings. In particular, Joe frequently advises midstream companies on dealings with financially distressed E&P counterparties to various midstream agreements, including gathering agreements, TSAs, and purchase and buy/sell agreements concerning crude oil, natural gas and NGLs. He provides his clients with pre-bankruptcy strategies aimed to improve their recovery in the event of a counterparty bankruptcy and stands ready to represent them as creditors of E&P companies in Chapter 11 bankruptcy cases (e.g., preserving lien rights post-petition, negotiating contract assumption issues, and litigating rejection damages claims based on MVC obligations).

Prior to entering private practice, Joe completed two federal clerkships over the course of three years. From 2011 to 2012, Joe was a Law Clerk to the Honorable Jennifer Walker Elrod of the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. Joe served as a Law Clerk to the Honorable Marvin Isgur of the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas from 2009 to 2011.

Joe is passionate about mentoring law students and young lawyers, and he currently serves as a mentor through the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity. Joe is also regularly involved in pro bono matters through the Houston Volunteer Lawyers, and his pro bono work includes representing mothers in contentious divorce and custody disputes. Joe believes in giving back to the community, and he supports (and has led the firm’s efforts to support) the Ronald McDonald House of Greater Houston, Tahirih Justice Center, Moving Waters Houston, Kids In Need of Defense, and the Houston Association of Women Attorneys (AWA) Foundation.