Joseph W. Buoni
Overview
Joe is a litigation and bankruptcy partner in the firm’s Houston office. He represents clients across many industries, but his practice primarily focuses on the representation of energy companies, particularly oil and gas companies and utilities.
Joe’s dual practice, which includes extensive experience litigating complex commercial and energy-related cases as well as representing debtors and creditors in bankruptcy proceedings, allows him to both navigate contested matters and adversary proceedings that arise during bankruptcy and address potential insolvency and collection issues that commonly arise in the federal and state court lawsuits he handles.
In his litigation practice, Joe regularly counsels his clients in cases involving claims for breach of contract, fraud, fraudulent transfer, breach of fiduciary duty and theft of trade secrets, among other causes of action. In the area of bankruptcy, he advises energy companies and financial institutions in pre-bankruptcy planning matters and throughout bankruptcy proceedings. In particular, Joe frequently advises midstream companies on dealings with financially distressed E&P counterparties to various midstream agreements, including gathering agreements, TSAs, and purchase and buy/sell agreements concerning crude oil, natural gas and NGLs. He provides his clients with pre-bankruptcy strategies aimed to improve their recovery in the event of a counterparty bankruptcy and stands ready to represent them as creditors of E&P companies in Chapter 11 bankruptcy cases (e.g., preserving lien rights post-petition, negotiating contract assumption issues, and litigating rejection damages claims based on MVC obligations).
Prior to entering private practice, Joe completed two federal clerkships over the course of three years. From 2011 to 2012, Joe was a Law Clerk to the Honorable Jennifer Walker Elrod of the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. Joe served as a Law Clerk to the Honorable Marvin Isgur of the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas from 2009 to 2011.
Joe is passionate about mentoring law students and young lawyers, and he currently serves as a mentor through the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity. Joe is also regularly involved in pro bono matters through the Houston Volunteer Lawyers, and his pro bono work includes representing mothers in contentious divorce and custody disputes. Joe believes in giving back to the community, and he supports (and has led the firm’s efforts to support) the Ronald McDonald House of Greater Houston, Tahirih Justice Center, Moving Waters Houston, Kids In Need of Defense, and the Houston Association of Women Attorneys (AWA) Foundation.
Experience
- VoltaGrid v. Novva: represented micro-grid provider as lead counsel in Texas state court in obtaining injunctive relief and a favorable resolution of a significant contract dispute concerning the provision of power to a large scale data center.
- Talen Energy v. PPL Corp.: Represented PPL Corporation defending a fraudulent transfer action asserted by Talen Energy that sought to avoid a spinoff transaction and recover approximately $1 billion dollars in damages. Resolved the matter to the satisfaction of our client.
- Bayswater Resources v. Noble Energy: Served as lead counsel defending Noble Energy in dispute with certain royalty owners concerning whether an NPRI was “fixed” or “floating.”
- Senior Care Centers Litigation Trust v. McKenzie: Served as lead counsel representing the former CEO of a bankrupt company against breach of fiduciary duty and fraudulent transfer lawsuit asserted by an unsecured creditor trustee.
- In re Sanchez: Represented pipeline company in defending a $400 million fraudulent transfer action asserted by debtor in bankruptcy.
- Buzzards Bench v. Charlestown Capital: Served as lead counsel representing the reorganized debtors in pursuing fraudulent transfer and breach of fiduciary duty claims against former owners and officers of a bankrupt company.
- In re Sable Permian Resources, LLC: Lead counsel for the debtor in adversary proceeding concerning post-petition termination of long-term crude oil purchase and sale agreements, sought to recover over $14 million and disallow counterparty’s $84 million proof of claim.
- In re High Crush, Inc: Lead counsel for reorganized debtor in adversary proceeding contesting the validity of counterparty’s pre-petition termination of long-term sand purchase agreement.
- In re Southland Royalty LLC: Represented multiple affiliates of Enterprise Products Partners as lead counsel in the Southland Royalty Company LLC bankruptcy proceeding in (i) preserving liens on product in pipeline on the petition date, and (ii) pursuing claims premised on gathering, transportation, and product purchase agreements.
- In re Tri-Point Oil & Gas Production Systems, LLC: Represented Noble Energy, Inc. in asserting setoff claims against bankrupt counterparty to equipment purchase agreement.
- In re EdgeMarc Energy Holdings, LLC: Represented first lien lender in resolving potential litigation with the Committee regarding a third party pipeline incident that precipitated the debtor’s bankruptcy filing.
- In re Weatherford International plc: Represented Weatherford in resolving multi-million dollar contract rejection dispute relating to minimum purchase commitments.
- Expro Americas LLC v. Loadmaster Universal Rigs: Obtained summary judgment on client’s breach of contract claim.
- In re EXCO Resources Inc.: Represented large midstream company in SD Tex. Bankruptcy Court in pursuit of claims, which were premised on a pre-existing dispute in state court, against exploration and production company that filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in early 2018.
- Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (America), Inc. v. Superior Energy Auctioneers, LP: Represented energy equipment auction company and certain employees in defending against lawsuit concerning alleged theft of trade secrets and violation of restrictive covenants.
- In re TMT Procurement Corporation: Represented the administrator of large shipping company’s confirmed bankruptcy plan in investigating potential preserved causes of action against former representatives and insiders of bankrupt company.
- Represented aerospace and energy parts manufacturer in defending lawsuit alleging theft of trade secrets and violation of non-compete agreement.
- Represented major pipeline company in recovering damages from producer of raw NGL mix who rejected the applicable, long-term purchase agreement during its Chapter 11 proceeding.
- Represented publicly-traded construction company in defense of Sarbanes-Oxley “whistleblower” action filed by former officers of defendant’s wholly-owned subsidiary.
- Represented subsidiary of publicly-traded power company in a prepackaged Chapter 11 proceeding seeking to restructure approximately $800 million in debt owed by the subsidiary.
- Represented major international oil and gas exploration company and certain of its joint interest partners in a commercial arbitration over the sharing of costs of the design, engineering, fabrication, transportation, installation, commissioning, and operation of a multibillion-dollar floating offshore production facility in the Gulf of Mexico.
- Represented major international oil and gas company in pursuit of over $20 million in damages against contractors based on overcharges obtained during subcontractor’s work in the response to a significant oil spill.
- Represented national bank headquartered in Texas in defense of lender liability lawsuit seeking damages in excess of $60 million based on alleged misrepresentations made by bank during loan approval process for a loan that would have funded the purchase of certain oil and gas assets.
- Represented Debtor with $400 million in secured debt in Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceeding that resulted in successful 363 sale of the Debtors’ assets.
- Represented private equity fund in defense of multimillion-dollar dispute concerning an alleged oral promise of a brokerage fee, which concluded in a favorable settlement shortly after filing the defendant’s motion for summary judgment.
- Represented national bank headquartered in Texas in defense of a lender liability lawsuit brought by approximately twenty plaintiffs seeking damages in excess of $10 million by obtaining dismissal of all claims through filings motions to dismiss and for summary judgment.
- Represented power plant in multimillion-dollar arbitration proceeding wherein the tribunal held on summary judgment that the client had properly terminated its operations and maintenance agreement.
- Counseled financial institution in numerous adversary proceedings seeking to recover amounts ranging from $40 to $400 million based upon Bankruptcy Code and common law equitable remedies.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recognized as a Best Lawyer for Litigation - Bankruptcy, The Best Lawyers in America, 2024
- Selected as a Rising Star for Business Litigation, Texas Monthly and Texas Super Lawyers Magazine, 2018-2023
- Named to “40 & Under Hot List” by Benchmark Litigation, 2019–2023
- Named a Top Lawyer in Houston, Houstonia Magazine, 2016
Affiliations
Professional
- Mentor, Leadership Council on Legal Diversity (LCLD), Law School Mentoring Program
- Former Member, United Way’s Law Initiative Steering Committee
- Former Member, United Way’s Leadership Circle
- Member, Houston Volunteer Lawyers
Education
JD, Ohio State University Moritz College of Law, magna cum laude, Order of the Coif, 2009
BA, Miami University, cum laude, 2006
Admissions
Texas
Ohio
Clerkships
- US Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of Texas
- US Court of Appeals, Fifth Circuit