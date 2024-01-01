As the Houston pro bono fellow, Joe assists low-income pro bono clients with a variety of civil matters, focusing on housing, family law, criminal expunctions and non-disclosures, and federal taxes. He divides his time between supporting other attorneys at the firm on pro bono matters and working at Houston Volunteer Lawyers, the pro bono arm of the Houston Bar Association, assisting the organization with its clinics and providing direct representation to clients.

Joe is a former Judicial Intern with the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas. He has experience working with Lone Star Legal Aid and The Earl Carl Institute for Legal and Social Policy. Joe also served in roles as a specialty tax consultant, defense and intelligence consultant, and as a United States Special Operations Marine.