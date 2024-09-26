Jordan focuses her practice on executive compensation and employee benefit arrangements, including their related tax and corporate governance aspects. Jordan advises clients across various industries on ERISA, HIPAA, Internal Revenue Code (Code), and Affordable Care Act (ACA) compliance requirements governing employee benefits and compensation arrangements. She also assists clients engaged in corporate transactions with understanding and quantifying potential tax and financial exposures related to executive compensation issues under Code sections 280G and 409A and employee benefit plan compliance.



Prior to joining Hunton Andrews Kurth, she was a manager in the human resources consulting practice of a Big Four accounting firm where she spent seven years advising public and private companies on the design, implementation, and operation of their executive compensation philosophies and strategies and the supporting programs, including short-term and long-term incentive programs.