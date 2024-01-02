Jonathan has handled complex IP issues concerning such characters and properties as Spider-Man, X-Men, Superman, Batman, Barbie, Peanuts, Strawberry Shortcake, Babar the Elephant, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Teletubbies, The Berenstain Bears, Inspector Gadget, Franklin The Turtle, Raggedy Ann and Andy, Mr. Bill, and The Woodstock Festivals. His work includes advising on trademark and copyright matters both in the context of traditional goods and services and in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), as well as for use in the metaverse.

Jonathan also represents the estates of well-known entertainers, authors, and artists. He has handled copyright, right of publicity, NIL, and trademark matters for such estates as Joseph Campbell, Mary McCarthy, Diane Arbus, Richard Avedon, Rube Goldberg, W.C. Fields, and Abbott & Costello. In 2014, he served as an advisor to the New Jersey State Senate in connection with Senate Bill No. S2212 (The Commercial Identity Protect Act).

For many years, Jonathan served as a member of the Advisory Board of Bloomberg BNA’s Patent, Trademark, and Copyright Journal. He is currently on the Advisory Board of The Licensing Journal. He has written on copyright, trademark, and publicity law topics, and lectured for such organizations as The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Columbia University School of Law, Columbia University School of Fine Arts, New York Film Academy, The New School for Social Research, Volunteer Lawyers for the Arts, and the Institute for International Research. He has taught entertainment licensing as an adjunct professor at New York Law School and been interviewed by such prominent media outlets as The New York Times, Dateline NBC, and New York Newsday. He was a regular commentator on copyright and trademark law topics for the NPR radio program “Soundcheck.”