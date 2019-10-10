Jonathan H. Kim
Overview
With more than 20 years of experience addressing complex and varied structured finance issues and transactions, Jonathan is a seasoned attorney that gets deals closed. He has extensive experience in advising financial institutions, investors, originators, sellers and other market participants in capital markets matters with a primary focus on the acquisition, financing and securitization of various asset classes such as agency and non-agency residential mortgage loans, non-performing/re-performing mortgage loans, investor mortgage loans, business purpose loans, commercial/multi-family mortgage loans, home equity loans and home equity lines of credit (including blockchain assets). Jonathan has been especially successful in developing and implementing programmatic repurchase and warehouse financing programs for both bank and non-bank lenders as well as the establishment of structurally efficient and flexible participation and other investment holding strategies for investors and borrowers. He is also highly adept in advising clients on compliance with enacted legislation and related rules and regulations promulgated by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the Securities and Exchange Commission and other governmental authorities.
Jonathan’s deep experience and comprehensive understanding of the complexities involved in mortgage-related financing and securitization transactions and the lifecycle of mortgage assets makes him a valuable asset to any client seeking strategic and effective legal counsel in the structured finance and securitization space.
Jonathan is a member of the firm’s opinion committee and the Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) subcommittee and also serves as the head of the Charlotte office’s pro bono committee.
Experience
- Represents several bank and non-bank warehouse lenders and borrowers in hundreds of repurchase and warehouse facility transactions covering a variety of asset types and billions of dollars in collateral.
- Represented dozens of financial industry participants in establishing mortgage loan acquisition, financing and/or securitization programs including with respect to blockchain-based assets.
- Serves as issuer’s counsel on mortgage loan securitization transactions.
- Acts as underwriter’s counsel in offerings of mortgage and asset-backed securities.
- Represented various financial institutions in both the sale and acquisition of large-scale mortgage loan warehouse and servicing portfolios.
- Serves as counsel to sellers and servicers on securitization transactions.
- Represents large financial institutions and investors in whole loan purchase and sale transactions.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Listed for Structured Finance: Securitization, Legal 500 United States, 2017
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, Mecklenburg County Bar, Community Service Committee, 2013
- Member, National Asian Pacific American Bar Association, 2006
- Member, North Carolina Bar Association, 2004
- Former Member, Executive Council, Mecklenburg County Asian Pacific American Bar, 2010
- Former Member, Investment Committee, National Asian Pacific American Bar Association, 2008
- Former Member, Mecklenburg County Bar, 2004
Education
JD, Wake Forest University School of Law, 2004
MBA, Wake Forest University, Babcock Graduate School of Management, 2004
BA, Political Science, NC State University, 1997
Admissions
North Carolina