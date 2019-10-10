With more than 20 years of experience addressing complex and varied structured finance issues and transactions, Jonathan is a seasoned attorney that gets deals closed. He has extensive experience in advising financial institutions, investors, originators, sellers and other market participants in capital markets matters with a primary focus on the acquisition, financing and securitization of various asset classes such as agency and non-agency residential mortgage loans, non-performing/re-performing mortgage loans, investor mortgage loans, business purpose loans, commercial/multi-family mortgage loans, home equity loans and home equity lines of credit (including blockchain assets). Jonathan has been especially successful in developing and implementing programmatic repurchase and warehouse financing programs for both bank and non-bank lenders as well as the establishment of structurally efficient and flexible participation and other investment holding strategies for investors and borrowers. He is also highly adept in advising clients on compliance with enacted legislation and related rules and regulations promulgated by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the Securities and Exchange Commission and other governmental authorities.

Jonathan’s deep experience and comprehensive understanding of the complexities involved in mortgage-related financing and securitization transactions and the lifecycle of mortgage assets makes him a valuable asset to any client seeking strategic and effective legal counsel in the structured finance and securitization space.

Jonathan is a member of the firm’s opinion committee and the Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) subcommittee and also serves as the head of the Charlotte office’s pro bono committee.