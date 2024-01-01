Joanna represents issuers and investment banks in connection with public and private securities transactions, including IPOs and other equity offerings, high yield and investment grade debt offerings, tender offers, restructurings and other liability management transactions. She has extensive experience representing domestic and foreign issuers, investors and investment banks on cross-border transactions, including initial US listings, debt and equity offerings and mergers and acquisitions.

She also regularly advises domestic and foreign public companies and boards of directors on a range of corporate and governance matters day to day and in connection with strategic transactions, including exchange listing requirements, SEC reporting, corporate governance and ESG matters.