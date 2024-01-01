Joanna D. Enns
Overview
Joanna represents issuers and investment banks in connection with public and private securities transactions, including IPOs and other equity offerings, high yield and investment grade debt offerings, tender offers, restructurings and other liability management transactions. She has extensive experience representing domestic and foreign issuers, investors and investment banks on cross-border transactions, including initial US listings, debt and equity offerings and mergers and acquisitions.
She also regularly advises domestic and foreign public companies and boards of directors on a range of corporate and governance matters day to day and in connection with strategic transactions, including exchange listing requirements, SEC reporting, corporate governance and ESG matters.
Experience
- Advised a Canadian energy company in its $2.5 billion acquisition of a Virginia-based independent oil and gas corporation and $800 million offering of senior notes
- Represented a major Australian energy company on US securities matters in its merger with a subsidiary of a multinational mining and metal company with an approximately $43 billion merged entity value and concurrent listing of American Depositary Shares on the New York Stock Exchange
- Represented a Texas oil producer in liability management transactions in connection with its $6.4 billion acquisition of Permian-based energy company, including the redemption of $650 million principal amount of high yield senior notes with the proceeds of a $750 million public investment grade offering of senior notes
- Represented an Idaho-based development stage mining company on multiple capital raising transactions to fund permitting and pre-production costs, including equity offerings, royalties and government awards
- Advised a leading international bank on over $15 billion in US registered debt offerings, including its inaugural green bond and inaugural Additional Tier 1 (AT1) and NVCC subordinated notes offerings
Affiliations
Professional
- Dallas Bar Association
- Dallas Women Lawyers Association
Education
JD, Osgoode Hall Law School – York University, Bronze Medalist, 2014
International BA, History, York University, summa cum laude, 2010
Admissions
Texas
New York