Jitranut Narkmai

Admitted to practice law in Thailand, Jitranut is an associate in the energy and infrastructure team in the Bangkok office. She specializes in energy and infrastructure projects, renewable resources, and mergers and acquisitions transactions.

She has substantial experience in the areas of traditional and renewable energy project developments, mergers and strategic acquisitions, foreign investments, real estate matters, and other relevant commercial and legal aspects of transactions.

She also advises public and private entities on corporate structuring, general corporate matters, and commercial transactions.