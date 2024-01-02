Jeremy has particular experience in assisting companies acquire and rejuvenate distressed brands. As part of that practice, he helps his clients—including those in the banking and financial services, fashion and retail, entertainment, wine and spirits, professional sports, pharmaceuticals, toy, online media, and computer software industries—“quiet” title and obtain protection for new and emerging brands.

Jeremy also represents clients in trademark, copyright, and patent trials in federal courts and administrative agencies such as the US International Trade Commission (ITC). He has worked on cases that have paved the way and resulted in precedent related to trademark and copyright ownership and infringement, issues of privilege, and discovery.

Clients call upon Jeremy to create and enforce e-commerce and anti-piracy programs and regularly counsels clients on branding issues related to the Internet. He similarly assists luxury goods and consumer products companies, with an emphasis on those in the entertainment and spirits industries, in enforcing their intellectual property rights through anti-counterfeiting measures.

Jeremy is an accomplished author, particularly in the dynamic and emerging field of trade dress law. He serves as the editor-in-chief of Thomson Reuters’ Trade Dress Protection treatise. He is also a sought-after speaker, and often quoted in legal publications on trademark and copyright topics, including their application in artificial intelligence and machine learning.