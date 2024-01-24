Jeff C. Dodd
Overview
Jeff Dodd has more than 40 years’ experience helping companies with their corporate, securities, intellectual property and technology transactions. His clients range in size from Fortune 50 companies to emerging businesses.
Jeff has extensive corporate, securities and corporate finance experience, including public and private securities offerings, merger and acquisition transactions, joint ventures, corporate partnering and similar arrangements, private debt and equity financing transactions (including private equity and venture capital), and regulatory, governance and compliance matters.
Jeff advises clients concerning their IP strategy and monetization programs, licensing and joint venture transactions and data security, privacy and protection issues. Jeff is the co-author of Modern Licensing Law with University of Houston Law Center Professor and former Dean, the late Ray Nimmer. The treatise covers all aspects of intellectual property licensing and has become one of the industry’s most respected publications on the topic. He also became co-author of Drafting Effective Contracts also with Professor Nimmer. Jeff is routinely asked to write, speak and present on various topics.
Jeff continues to serve his alma mater as a University of Houston Honors College Advisory Board Member. He is also a past President and former board member of the University of Houston Law Foundation. He is a lifetime fellow in both the Texas Bar Foundation and Houston Bar Foundation.
Experience
Corporate, Securities and Corporate Finance: experience in diverse domestic and international corporate transactions, including:
- representing various participants in public and private merger and acquisition transactions
- representing issuers and underwriters (and investment bankers) in connection with public and private securities offerings
- representing private equity, venture capital and other investment groups or funds, as well as portfolio companies in structuring, documenting and negotiating investment arrangements
- structuring, negotiating and documenting the formation of private equity, venture capital and hedge funds
- advising regulated entities (including broker/dealers and investment advisers) as to regulatory and compliance matters
- structuring, negotiating and documenting joint venture, corporate partnering and similar arrangements
Intellectual Property, Technology, Data Security, Electronic Commerce and Commercialization: extensive experience in a variety of domestic and international intellectual property, information, and business process-related transactions, including
- representing various parties in structuring, negotiating, enforcing, and unwinding licensing transactions, domestic and international, in numerous industries, including energy, computer technology, biotechnology
- negotiating, enforcing and unwinding ERP and outsourcing arrangements
- advising domestic and international clients on data protection, security breach, security and privacy laws and devising compliance strategies
- structuring, negotiating, documenting and unwinding strategic ventures and alliances where intellectual property is the core asset
- planning, design and implementation of electronic commerce and trading strategies and arrangements, domestic and international
- counseling, structuring, negotiating, and documenting intellectual property and information, acquisition, commercialization transactions
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Ranked among IAM Global Leaders (2025), Patent Transactions
- The Best Lawyers in America, Corporate Law and Information Technology Law (1999-2019, 2023-2024)
- Recognized as a Trademark Star (2016-2024), Transactions Star (2021-2024), and Patent Star (2016-2019) in the IP STARS Handbook, Managing Intellectual Property
- Highly Recommended for Patent Transactions in Texas in the IAM Patent 1000 (2012-2014, 2016-2024) , Intellectual Asset Management
- Ranked among IAM Global Leaders (2022-2025), Intellectual Asset Management
- Selected as Lawyer of the Year for Information Technology Law, Texas, The Best Lawyers in America, 2020.
- Recognized as a Acritas Star for outstanding performance (2018)
- Lawyer of the Year in Information Technology Law in Houston, Best Lawyers (2013 and 2016)
- Who’s Who in Law, Intellectual Property, Houston Business Journal (2015)
- Recipient, 2015 Dean’s Award, University of Houston Law Center
- Recipient, 2014 Distinguished Service Award, Institute of Intellectual Property and Information Law, University of Houston Law Center
- Recommended for Patents: Licensing (2017-2018, 2020), Copyright (2017-2019), Trademarks: Litigation (2018-2019), Trademarks: Non-Contentious (2018-2019), Patent: Litigation (Full Coverage) (2017), Patent: Prosecution (2017) and Outsourcing (2013-2014), Legal 500 United States
- Named a “2012 BTI Client Service All-Star” by BTI Consulting Group
- Profiled as one of the leading Technology (2005-2009) and Intellectual Property (2010-2018) lawyers in Texas, Chambers & Partners USA: America's Leading Business Lawyers
- Recognized as a Texas Super Lawyer, Super Lawyers by Thomson Reuters (published in Texas Monthly) (2003-2005, 2011-2019)
- AV Preeminent rating in Martindale-Hubbell
Affiliations
Professional
Member
- Houston Bar Association
- Life Fellow
- State Bar of Texas
- Electronic Commerce Sub-Committee
- Business Law Section
- American Bar Association
- Section on Business Law
- Section on Intellectual Property Law
- Forum Committee on Franchising
- Licensing Executives Society
- American Intellectual Property Law Association
- International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP)
Past President and Board Member - University of Houston Law Foundation
Advisory Board Member - Wolters Kluwer Author Advisory Board (2024-25)
Advisory Board Member - Honors College of the University of Houston
Fellow - Texas Bar Foundation, Houston Bar Foundation
Insights
Legal Updates
- 6 Minute ReadJanuary 24, 2024Legal Update
- 14 Minute ReadNovember 1, 2022Legal Update
- 7 Minute ReadJuly 18, 2017Legal Update
- 6 Minute ReadJune 1, 2017Legal Update
- 3 Minute ReadMay 31, 2017Legal Update
- 6 Minute ReadMarch 7, 2017Legal Update
- 6 Minute ReadFebruary 21, 2017Legal Update
- 5 Minute ReadDecember 21, 2016Legal Update
- 8 Minute ReadDecember 19, 2016Legal Update
- 5 Minute ReadNovember 14, 2016Legal Update
- 3 Minute ReadNovember 10, 2016Legal Update
- 7 Minute ReadNovember 4, 2016Legal Update
- 10 Minute ReadJuly 6, 2016Legal Update
- 5 Minute ReadMay 24, 2016Legal Update
- 15 Minute ReadFebruary 19, 2016Legal Update
- 14 Minute ReadDecember 15, 2015Legal Update
- 19 Minute ReadDecember 2, 2015Legal Update
- 5 Minute ReadNovember 2, 2015Legal Update
- 4 Minute ReadOctober 19, 2015Legal Update
- 3 Minute ReadOctober 8, 2015Legal Update
- 5 Minute ReadSeptember 18, 2015Legal Update
- 8 Minute ReadAugust 28, 2015Legal Update
- 9 Minute ReadJuly 27, 2015Legal Update
- 8 Minute ReadJune 26, 2015Legal Update
- 5 Minute ReadJune 26, 2015Legal Update
- 6 Minute ReadMay 28, 2015Legal Update
- 9 Minute ReadMarch 12, 2015Legal Update
- 17 Minute ReadFebruary 17, 2015Legal Update
- 5 Minute ReadJanuary 22, 2015Legal Update
- 8 Minute ReadDecember 22, 2014Legal Update
- 10 Minute ReadSeptember 18, 2014Legal Update
- 11 Minute ReadJuly 22, 2014Legal Update
- 5 Minute ReadJuly 2014Legal Update
- 18 Minute ReadJuly 14, 2014Legal Update
- 28 Minute ReadJuly 9, 2014Legal Update
- 4 Minute ReadJune 24, 2014Legal Update
- 8 Minute ReadJune 20, 2014Legal Update
- 4 Minute ReadJune 4, 2014Legal Update
- 5 Minute ReadJune 3, 2014Legal Update
- 5 Minute ReadJune 2, 2014Legal Update
- 11 Minute ReadMay 15, 2014Legal Update
- 7 Minute ReadApril 29, 2014Legal Update
- 5 Minute ReadMarch 2014Legal Update
- 2 Minute ReadMarch 2014Legal Update
- 15 Minute ReadDecember 20, 2013Legal Update
- 7 Minute ReadDecember 19, 2013Legal Update
- 47 Minute ReadJuly 22, 2013Legal Update
- 6 Minute ReadJuly 2, 2013Legal Update
- 42 Minute ReadFebruary 22, 2013Legal Update
- 8 Minute ReadFebruary 20, 2013Legal Update
Events & Speaking Engagements
- May 2024EventSpeaker2024 Licensing Law Update, 22nd Annual Rocky Mountain Intellectual Property and Technology Institute
- March 22, 2024Event
- June 1-2, 2023EventPresenter2023 Licensing Law Update, 21th Annual Rocky Mountain Intellectual Property & Technology Law Institute
- May 2022EventSpeakerNew Regulatory Developments With The Corporate Transparency Act, 20th Annual Choice, Governance & Acquisition of Entities Conference, Dallas, TX
- November 2021EventSpeakerThe New Corporate Transparency Act: What You Need to Know, 19th Annual Advanced Business Law Course, Houston, TX
- July 2021EventSpeakerCorporate Transparency Act Developments, Houston Real Estate Lawyers Meeting
- June 2021EventSpeaker2021 Licensing Law Update, 19th Annual Rocky Mountain Intellectual Property & Technology Law Institute
- April 2021EventSpeakerThe Need for a Global Framework for Knowledge Transactions: Cross Border Licensing and Enforcement–Update, TRIPS at 25 Webinar Series: TRIPS and Trade in Knowledge, World Trade Organization
- January 22, 2020Event
- June 2, 2017Event15th Annual Rocky Mountain Intellectual Property & Technology Law Institute
- March 16, 2017EventUnited Nations Commission on International Trade Law
- June 6, 2016EventInternational Intellectual Property Law Association 2016
- June 2, 2016EventRocky Mountain IP & Technology Institute 2016
- April 21, 2016EventWorld Intellectual Property Day 2016
- February 3, 2016EventSubsea Expo 2016
- November 19, 2015EventThe General Counsel Forum Magna Stella Awards Dinner
- August 20, 2015Event10th Annual Licensing Technology and IP Conference
- February 26, 2015EventDeepwater Technology Symposium: SURF Barriers to Innovation, Technology Adoptions and Cost Effective Deployment
- November 11, 2014EventIntelligent Energy Law in the Middle East - Protecting and Exploiting Advanced Energy Technology and Know-How
- September 11, 2014Event
- February 6, 2014EventIntelligent Energy Law in the Middle East – Protecting and Exploiting Advanced Energy Technology and Know-How
- April 11, 2013EventRice Business Plan Competition 2013
Publications
- May 2024Publication
- February 6, 2024Publication
- June 2023Publication
- March - April 2023Publication
- February 2022PublicationChapter Co-author“The Need for a Global Framework for Knowledge Transactions: Cross-Border Licensing and Enforcement,” Trade in Knowledge: Intellectual Property, Trade and Development in a Transformed Global Economy World Trade Organization, World Trade Organization
- 2018PublicationAuthorTribute to Ray Nimmer, 56 HOUS. L. REV. 253
- November 5, 2014Publication
- 2 Minute ReadDecember 2, 2013Publication
- May 10, 2013PublicationAuthorAudit Response Letters: Skirmishes at the Boundaries Set by the Treaty, 32 Corporate Counsel Review 1
News
- 2 Minute ReadOctober 31, 2024News
- October 10, 2024Media Mention
- 1 Minute ReadAugust 28, 2024News
- 17 Minute ReadNews
- 2 Minute ReadNews
- 2 Minute ReadJune 7, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadMay 17, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadMay 13, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadMarch 20, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadMarch 12, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadMarch 7, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadNovember 17, 2023News
- 1 Minute ReadAugust 29, 2023News
- 1 Minute ReadAugust 28, 2023News
- 18 Minute ReadAugust 21, 2023News
- 2 Minute ReadJune 30, 2023News
- 2 Minute ReadJune 28, 2023News
- May 31, 2023Media Mention
- 1 Minute ReadMarch 6, 2023News
- 1 Minute ReadJanuary 4, 2023News
- 1 Minute ReadNovember 29, 2022News
- 1 Minute ReadNovember 3, 2022News
- 1 Minute ReadOctober 21, 2022News
- 16 Minute ReadAugust 18, 2022News
- 1 Minute ReadAugust 8, 2022News
- 1 Minute ReadJuly 1, 2022News
- 2 Minute ReadJuly 1, 2022News
- 1 Minute ReadNovember 29, 2021News
- 1 Minute ReadNovember 24, 2021News
- 1 Minute ReadNovember 24, 2021News
- 1 Minute ReadNovember 9, 2021News
- 1 Minute ReadSeptember 27, 2021News
- 1 Minute ReadSeptember 1, 2021News
- 13 Minute ReadAugust 24, 2021News
- 1 Minute ReadAugust 5, 2021News
- 1 Minute ReadJuly 6, 2021News
- 2 Minute ReadJune 18, 2021News
- March 23, 2021Media Mention
- 1 Minute ReadAugust 4, 2020News
- 1 Minute ReadJune 23, 2020News
- 1 Minute ReadSeptember 9, 2019News
- 8 Minute ReadAugust 15, 2019News
- 2 Minute ReadJune 24, 2019News
- 6 Minute ReadJune 6, 2019News
- 2 Minute ReadMay 21, 2019News
- 1 Minute ReadSeptember 14, 2018News
- 8 Minute ReadAugust 15, 2018News
- 4 Minute ReadJune 13, 2018News
- 4 Minute ReadMay 16, 2018News
- 1 Minute ReadOctober 17, 2017News
- 3 Minute ReadSeptember 5, 2017News
- 4 Minute ReadAugust 15, 2017News
- 2 Minute ReadJune 15, 2017News
- 2 Minute ReadJune 14, 2017News
- 5 Minute ReadJune 5, 2017News
- 2 Minute ReadMay 30, 2017News
- May 22, 2017Media Mention
- 2 Minute ReadSeptember 26, 2016News
- 2 Minute ReadSeptember 6, 2016News
- 1 Minute ReadAugust 29, 2016News
- 4 Minute ReadAugust 15, 2016News
- 2 Minute ReadJune 6, 2016News
- 2 Minute ReadMay 27, 2016News
- 2 Minute ReadMay 25, 2016News
- 2 Minute ReadDecember 10, 2015News
- 2 Minute ReadSeptember 8, 2015News
- 1 Minute ReadAugust 25, 2015News
- 4 Minute ReadAugust 17, 2015News
- 2 Minute ReadMay 19, 2015News
- 2 Minute ReadSeptember 5, 2014News
- 1 Minute ReadAugust 25, 2014News
- 5 Minute ReadAugust 18, 2014News
- 3 Minute ReadJuly 15, 2014News
- 3 Minute ReadJune 27, 2014News
- 2 Minute ReadMay 23, 2014News
- 3 Minute ReadJanuary 24, 2014News
- 2 Minute ReadSeptember 9, 2013News
- 4 Minute ReadAugust 15, 2013News
- 1 Minute ReadAugust 15, 2013News
- 3 Minute ReadJune 4, 2013News
- 2 Minute ReadMay 24, 2013News
Education
JD, University of Houston Law Center, summa cum laude, 1979
BA, University of Houston, magna cum laude, 1976
Admissions
Texas
Areas of Focus
- Corporate
- Banking and Finance
- Energy Technology
- Energy Transition
- Private Equity
- Corporate Governance and Board Advisory
- Corporate Transparency Act
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- White Collar, Regulatory Defense and Investigations
- Trade Secrets Counseling and Litigation
- Trademark – Non-Contentious
- Trademark Proceedings
- Copyright Counseling and Litigation
- Intellectual Property
- Intellectual Property and Technology Transactions
- Emerging Growth and Venture Capital
- Financial Services
- Food Industry