Jeff advises clients concerning their IP strategy and monetization programs, licensing and joint venture transactions and data security, privacy and protection issues. Jeff is the co-author of Modern Licensing Law with University of Houston Law Center Professor and former Dean, the late Ray Nimmer. The treatise covers all aspects of intellectual property licensing and has become one of the industry’s most respected publications on the topic. He also became co-author of Drafting Effective Contracts also with Professor Nimmer. Jeff is routinely asked to write, speak and present on various topics.

Jeff continues to serve his alma mater as a University of Houston Honors College Advisory Board Member. He is also a past President and former board member of the University of Houston Law Foundation. He is a lifetime fellow in both the Texas Bar Foundation and Houston Bar Foundation.