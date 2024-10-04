Jason is a project development attorney advising clients on energy and infrastructure projects that are largescale, complex and highly technical. His practice is focused on helping clients to effectively deliver projects in the Middle East and Africa that contribute to nation building, job creation and enhancing access to power and clean water.

Jason is a project finance attorney in the energy, manufacturing and infrastructure development sectors. While his practice is tied primarily to the Middle East and Africa, he also has significant experience in North America. Jason works on transactions that are large, complex and global, including nuclear power in the UAE; downstream and petrochemicals in Saudi Arabia; and LNG-to-power in Malta, multiple “deal-of-the-year” winners.

Jason’s practice is well suited for highly technical, first-of-a-kind projects in multinational settings. As a former engineer for a leading nuclear reactor supplier, he readily understands the mechanical underpinnings of a development project and can straightforwardly recognize and align the interaction between a deal’s legal framework and its core asset. He works seamlessly with clients’ commercial and technical teams to ensure the project contracts not only match the commercial deal, but are also within the client’s risk envelope. In addition, given the nature of global scale projects, Jason has been based in New York, Abu Dhabi, Tokyo, Saudi Arabia and now London. He is dexterous in navigating the nuanced complexities of multinational deals, an essential skill for productive negotiations.

More specifically, Jason’s practice includes negotiating, drafting and advising clients on project agreements. These primarily include turnkey construction and commercial agreements such as engineering procurement and construction (EPC), project development and memoranda of understanding, operation and maintenance (O&M), feedstock and fuel supply, LNG sale-purchase agreements, power purchase agreements (PPA), refined and petrochemical sales/off-take and concession contracts. He often aids clients from the outset of a project to design the contractual structure and/or delivery methodology (e.g., independent power project (IPP), public-private partnership (PPP), etc.). And after a project reaches financial close, Jason frequently supports borrowers in navigating restrictive covenants, assessing construction claims and the effort to achieve final completion.

Uniquely, Jason also has a deep knowledge of the nuclear industry and nuclear regulatory matters, regularly assisting clients with developing new nuclear power programs. His experience in this respect includes development of nuclear legislative and regulatory frameworks, nuclear reactor vendor selection, nuclear liability and long-term nuclear fuel.

Jason is highly numerate, having completed his master in business administration (MBA) with an emphasis in finance.