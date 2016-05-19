Jason’s practice focuses on class action defense and other complex commercial litigation in the data breach, financial services and consumer contexts. Jason has represented clients at trial and on appeal in all manner of business disputes. He has litigated multiple highly publicized data breach class actions, financial services class actions and consumer class actions for a broad spectrum of Fortune 500 companies.



Jason is admitted to practice before the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals and all Districts in California. He also serves as an editor of the firm’s Retail Industry Blog, to which he regularly contributes.