Overview

Jason regularly represents all major constituencies in formal bankruptcy proceedings and in out-of-court restructurings. Jason’s experience includes representing corporate debtors, secured and unsecured creditors, parties to safe harbored financial contracts, indenture and securitization trustees, lessors, and other parties in interest in Chapter 7, Chapter 11 and Chapter 15 bankruptcies, and in workouts.

Jason’s practice also focuses on providing insolvency-related structuring advice and legal opinions in connection with complex transactions for asset-based lending, asset securitizations, safe harbored financial contracts, participations, conduits, derivatives and other financial hedges, project finance, REITS, REMICS, real estate finance and other capital markets transactions.

Jason is admitted to practice before the United States Bankruptcy and District Courts for the District of Delaware and the Eastern and Western Districts of Virginia, and the United States Courts of Appeals for the Second, Third, Fourth and Sixth Circuits.

Experience

  • Represented chapter 11 debtors, including public and private companies, chapter 7 trustees, chapter 11 plan administrators, and official committees of unsecured creditors, in numerous chapter 11 cases.
  • Represented various secured and unsecured creditors in the chapter 11 cases of numerous national and international companies.
  • Represented various non-debtor parties in bankruptcy litigation matters including preference and fraudulent conveyance actions.
  • Represented various parties in connection with international insolvency proceedings, including chapter 15 cases.
  • Represented various parties in connection with providing insolvency-related structuring advice and legal opinions for asset based-lending, asset securitizations, safe harbored financial contracts, participations, conduits, derivatives and other financial hedges, project finance, REITS, REMICS, real estate finance, and other capital markets transactions.
  • Represented repurchase agreement counter-party in bankruptcy litigation matters involving issues of first impression concerning Bankruptcy Code safe harbor provisions.
  • Represented secured lender of retail chain in connection with obtaining the appointment of a chapter 11 trustee and the sale of substantially all of the debtor’s assets through chapter 11 sale process.
  • Represented purchaser of substantially all of the assets of a manufacturing company through chapter 11 sale process, including with respect to resolution of disputed working capital adjustment.
  • Represented privately held retail chain in going out of business and related sales of substantially all of its assets through chapter 11 sale process.
  • Represented privately held oil refinery in sale of substantially all of its assets thorough chapter 11 sale process.
  • Represented publicly held manufacturing company in sale of substantially all of its assets through chapter 11 sale process.

Accolades

Honors & Recognitions

  • Named a Future Star, Virginia, Benchmark Litigation, 2018-2025

  • Recognized as a Leader in Bankruptcy/Restructuring, Virginia, Chambers USA, 2017-2024

  • Named Best Lawyer in Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law, The Best Lawyers in America, 2024
  • Named to the Under 40 Hot List, 2016-2017, Benchmark Litigation
  • Selected as a Rising Star for Bankruptcy & Creditor/Debtor Rights Law, Virginia Super Lawyers magazine, 2011-2014

Affiliations

Professional

  • Advisory Board, Goodwill of Central and Coastal Virginia, Inc.
  • American Bar Association
  • American Bankruptcy Institute
  • Advisory Board, Views from the Bench, American Bankruptcy Institute and Georgetown University Law Center Continuing Legal Education Division
  • Turnaround Management Association
  • INSOL

Insights

Events & Speaking Engagements

Publications

News

Education

JD, William & Mary Law School, Order of the Coif, 2001

BA, Philosophy and Political Science, Davidson College, 1998

Admissions

Delaware

Virginia

