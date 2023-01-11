Jason’s national practice includes litigating complex employment and labor disputes and employment advice and counseling. Jason has extensive experience representing employers in high-stakes labor and employment litigation, including defending class action and single-plaintiff claims, and prosecuting trade secret and breach of restrictive covenant claims against former employees.

Jason also assists clients with a wide range of labor and employment issues, including conducting workplace investigations, drafting employment and separation agreements, drafting and improving employment handbooks and policies, providing advice about workplace policies and the discipline and termination processes, and responding to union organizing campaigns, among other things.