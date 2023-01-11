Jason P. Brown
Overview
Jason’s national practice includes litigating complex employment and labor disputes and employment advice and counseling. Jason has extensive experience representing employers in high-stakes labor and employment litigation, including defending class action and single-plaintiff claims, and prosecuting trade secret and breach of restrictive covenant claims against former employees.
Jason also assists clients with a wide range of labor and employment issues, including conducting workplace investigations, drafting employment and separation agreements, drafting and improving employment handbooks and policies, providing advice about workplace policies and the discipline and termination processes, and responding to union organizing campaigns, among other things.
In his spare time, Jason provides free legal representation to veterans and active duty military personnel to assist them in accessing benefits and upgrading their discharges from service.
Prior to joining the firm, Jason served as a judge advocate in the U.S. Marine Corps, including as a company commander during a deployment to Afghanistan.
Experience
- Defends employers against class and representatives actions alleging violations of the FCRA, employee misclassification, and various wage and hour violations. For example, won a motion for summary judgment and a subsequent appeal in a FCRA class action with $60 million in potential exposure for client.
- Defends employers in lawsuits and agency proceedings in cases involving employment discrimination, harassment, employment torts, contract disputes, retaliation, and alleged violations of the FLSA, FMLA. For example, won a motion for summary judgment against a former senior manager of client who claimed she was entitled to over $3 million in damages for alleged discrimination and retaliation.
- Prosecutes trade secret misappropriation and breach of restrictive covenant claims against former employees of clients. For example, represented a manufacturing client in a case against a competitor and former senior manager for trade secret misappropriation, contract interference, breach of fiduciary duties, and related claims, which resulted in preliminary and permanent injunction orders in client’s favor.
- Advises clients in union organizing campaigns and helping them to prepare strategies for responding to union organizing efforts.
- Counsels employers with respect to all facets of the employer-employee relationship.
- Conducts internal investigations and advises clients on internal investigations conducted by federal and state administrative agencies.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Named One to Watch in Labor and Employment Law–Management, The Best Lawyers in America, 2023-2024
- American Bar Association Young Lawyers Division Outstanding Young Military Lawyer Award, 2013
Insights
Legal Updates
- Spring 2013PublicationAuthorStorm Brewing: How Rejections by Foreign Courts of Forum Non Conveniens Dismissals by U.S. Courts May Disrupt International Efforts to Achieve Uniformity and Predictability in Jurisdictional Rules, Issues in Aviation Law and Policy, Volume 12, Number 3
Education
LLM, Georgetown University Law Center, with distinction, dean’s list, 2014
JD, Loyola University New Orleans College of Law, 2006
BA, The College of William & Mary, 2003
Admissions
California
District of Columbia
New York
Texas
Courts
US District Court, Central District of California
US District Court, Eastern District of California
US District Court, Northern District of California
US District Court, Southern District of California
US Court of Appeals, Fourth Circuit
US Court of Appeals, Ninth Circuit