Jarrett is co-chair of the firm’s financial services litigation and compliance practice group. His practice focuses on all aspects of consumer protection law compliance and litigation on behalf of financial institutions. He has defended both civil actions and governmental enforcement actions under the Truth In Lending Act, Fair Credit Reporting Act, Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, Fair Credit Billing Act, Telephone Consumer Protection Act, UDAAP and ECOA. Jarrett also specializes in consumer issues arising under the United States Bankruptcy Code, having overseen enforcement actions by the Executive Office of the United States Trustee and successfully argued multiple appeals on consumer bankruptcy issues. He also advises financial institutions as to policies and procedures for compliance with both federal and state consumer compliance statutes, including preparation for regulatory exams.

Jarrett is admitted to practice in Texas, Florida and Georgia, as well as the United States Courts of Appeals for the Second, Third, Fifth and Seventh Circuits.