As counsel to both banks and issuers, Janet understands the business needs driving financial transactions and the relevant legal context that applies to them. Janet assists clients with offered transactions involving residential mortgage loans (with a focus in the reverse space), credit risk transfer, servicing advances and other servicing-related collateral. She additionally advises clients on financings and bilateral transactions for mortgage servicing rights and excess servicing spread, among other assets. This breadth of experience allows her to help clients act quickly on market opportunities and innovate new structures in response to investor demand.

Janet is committed to pro bono representation for indigent and underserved clients. She volunteers at the Mobile Legal Help Clinic with the New York Legal Assistance Group and has served as pro bono counsel with the City Bar Justice Center’s clinic at a shelter that aids unhoused mothers and children. In addition, Janet is co-hiring partner for Hunton’s New York office.