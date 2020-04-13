Overview

As counsel to both banks and issuers, Janet understands the business needs driving financial transactions and the relevant legal context that applies to them. Janet assists clients with offered transactions involving residential mortgage loans (with a focus in the reverse space), credit risk transfer, servicing advances and other servicing-related collateral. She additionally advises clients on financings and bilateral transactions for mortgage servicing rights and excess servicing spread, among other assets. This breadth of experience allows her to help clients act quickly on market opportunities and innovate new structures in response to investor demand.

Janet is committed to pro bono representation for indigent and underserved clients. She volunteers at the Mobile Legal Help Clinic with the New York Legal Assistance Group and has served as pro bono counsel with the City Bar Justice Center’s clinic at a shelter that aids unhoused mothers and children. In addition, Janet is co-hiring partner for Hunton’s New York office.

Experience

  • Represented dealers, initial purchasers and investors in direct issuance and synthetic credit risk transfer/capital relief transactions, including government sponsored enterprise (GSE) and bank CRT and mortgage insurance linked notes.
  • Represented initial purchasers and issuers in securitizations of nonperforming and performing HECM and proprietary reverse mortgage loans.
  • Represented issuers and initial purchasers in securitizations of nonperforming, reperforming, performing, and insured forward residential mortgage loans.
  • Represented initial purchasers and placement agents in issuances of term and revolving asset-backed securities collateralized by servicer advance receivables.
  • Represented investment banks in connection with term, revolving, and bilateral financing of GSE and GNMA mortgage servicing rights.
  • Represented servicers of mortgage loans with respect to all facets of their business, including acquisitions and sales of servicing rights and loans and financing servicer advance receivables and servicing rights through structured facilities and traditional credit facilities.
  • Represented borrowers and lenders with respect to the financing of residential mortgage loans, servicing rights, servicer advances, and residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Accolades

Honors & Recognitions

  • Recommended for Structured Finance: Securitization, Legal 500 United States, 2019-2020, 2024
  • Named a Rising Star, Law360, 2019
  • Received E. Randolph Williams Award for Outstanding Pro Bono Service, 2008-2009 and 2010-2011

Insights

Events & Speaking Engagements

News

Education

JD, William & Mary Law School, Notes Editor, Environmental Law & Policy Review, 2007

AB, Princeton University, summa cum laude, Phi Beta Kappa, 2004

Admissions

New York

Virginia

