Janet Sadler McCrae
Overview
As counsel to both banks and issuers, Janet understands the business needs driving financial transactions and the relevant legal context that applies to them. Janet assists clients with offered transactions involving residential mortgage loans (with a focus in the reverse space), credit risk transfer, servicing advances and other servicing-related collateral. She additionally advises clients on financings and bilateral transactions for mortgage servicing rights and excess servicing spread, among other assets. This breadth of experience allows her to help clients act quickly on market opportunities and innovate new structures in response to investor demand.
Janet is committed to pro bono representation for indigent and underserved clients. She volunteers at the Mobile Legal Help Clinic with the New York Legal Assistance Group and has served as pro bono counsel with the City Bar Justice Center’s clinic at a shelter that aids unhoused mothers and children. In addition, Janet is co-hiring partner for Hunton’s New York office.
Experience
- Represented dealers, initial purchasers and investors in direct issuance and synthetic credit risk transfer/capital relief transactions, including government sponsored enterprise (GSE) and bank CRT and mortgage insurance linked notes.
- Represented initial purchasers and issuers in securitizations of nonperforming and performing HECM and proprietary reverse mortgage loans.
- Represented issuers and initial purchasers in securitizations of nonperforming, reperforming, performing, and insured forward residential mortgage loans.
- Represented initial purchasers and placement agents in issuances of term and revolving asset-backed securities collateralized by servicer advance receivables.
- Represented investment banks in connection with term, revolving, and bilateral financing of GSE and GNMA mortgage servicing rights.
- Represented servicers of mortgage loans with respect to all facets of their business, including acquisitions and sales of servicing rights and loans and financing servicer advance receivables and servicing rights through structured facilities and traditional credit facilities.
- Represented borrowers and lenders with respect to the financing of residential mortgage loans, servicing rights, servicer advances, and residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recommended for Structured Finance: Securitization, Legal 500 United States, 2019-2020, 2024
- Named a Rising Star, Law360, 2019
- Received E. Randolph Williams Award for Outstanding Pro Bono Service, 2008-2009 and 2010-2011
Insights
Legal Updates
- April 13, 2020Legal Update
- September 8, 2016Legal Update
Events & Speaking Engagements
- October 22, 2024EventModeratorInsurance Risk Transfer, ABS East 2024 Conference
- September 13, 2024EventPanelistSynthetic Securitization: The Genuine Regulatory Facts, ABA Banking Legislation and Regulation Subcommittee Meeting, San Diego
- March 20, 2024Event
- February 1, 2023Event
- December 1-2, 2020Event
- November 23, 2020Event
- April 25, 2019EventPanelist“GSE Program Updates” panel, 4th Annual Credit Risk Transfer Symposium, New York, NY
- March 14, 2019Event
- November 9, 2016EventPresenter
News
- 2 Minute ReadJune 28, 2024News
- 7 Minute ReadJune 12, 2024News
- 2 Minute ReadAugust 10, 2022News
- 2 Minute ReadJanuary 18, 2022News
- 2 Minute ReadJuly 20, 2021News
- 2 Minute ReadJanuary 22, 2021News
- 2 Minute ReadJuly 10, 2020News
- 6 Minute ReadJune 12, 2020News
- Spring 2020Media Mention
- 2 Minute ReadSeptember 9, 2019News
- 6 Minute ReadJune 6, 2019News
- 2 Minute ReadMay 20, 2016News
- 2 Minute ReadApril 1, 2016News
Education
JD, William & Mary Law School, Notes Editor, Environmental Law & Policy Review, 2007
AB, Princeton University, summa cum laude, Phi Beta Kappa, 2004
Admissions
New York
Virginia
Areas of Focus
- Structured Finance and Securitization
- Capital Markets and Securities
- Reverse Mortgage/HECM Financing and Securitization
- Residential Mortgage-backed Securities
- Credit Risk Transfer
- Servicing Rights Financing and Securitization
- Servicer Advance Financing and Securitization
- Corporate
- Financial Services