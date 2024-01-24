Jane Hinton
Overview
With European and global banking roots, Jane possesses keen insight into the complexities of real estate deals and the critical issues for their stakeholders. Bringing a broad range of experience to commercial real estate and finance transactions, she represents investors, financial institutions, investment funds, and other clients in single-asset and portfolio transactions.
Jane’s work encompasses all aspects of real estate transactions, including joint ventures, acquisitions and dispositions, leasing and portfolio property management, with a particular focus on structured debt and equity transactions. She is experienced in all types of asset classes, including office, construction, retail, mixed-use, hotels and resorts, multifamily (including co-living) and industrial, as well as supporting our teams in the energy and infrastructure sectors. A significant portion of the firm clients she represents are composed of alternative or non-bank lenders or structured capital providers, which have found opportunity and transaction volume due to the ongoing market conditions and the evolving regulatory environment.
Jane advises lenders, capital partners, as well as borrowers in complex mortgage financings as well as in mezzanine, preferred equity, and other highly structured capital transactions. She is well versed in construction financings, leasehold mortgage financings, syndications, co-lending and loan participations, and has counseled clients on loan workouts and restructurings. Additionally, she has experience in representing clients in the origination of mortgage loans for the issuance of commercial mortgage backed securities and has experience in other capital markets transactions including repurchase agreements and warehouse facilities. Her perspective in these areas is enhanced by her prior role as a director in the transaction management team of the European commercial real estate group at Deutsche Bank AG, London.
Experience
- Represented Fortress Credit Corp with a $100 million credit facility to Reeder Land Development Company to fund a master planned single family residential community development expansion initiative in North Carolina and throughout the Southeast and Southwest.
- Represented investment managers on various joint venture capital investments and financings across asset classes including development projects in California, industrial properties located in California and across the Midwest, multifamily complexes in Maryland, Arizona, Texas and Florida.
- Represented various investors in their acquisitions across the US, including a joint venture on its $850 million acquisition of 73 buildings across Silicon Valley from a public REIT; a real estate fund on its $80 million acquisition and financing of two historic office buildings in San Francisco; the acquisition financing of five office and R&D properties located in Austin, Texas, and a US REIT on its $92.5 million acquisition of an office and retail property located in Hollywood, Los Angeles.
- Represented the development sponsor in leading the negotiation of an approximately $50 million joint venture, acquisition, and related construction mortgage financing for approximately 107 gross acres of undeveloped land located in Stockton, California intended for the construction of three state-of-the-art logistics buildings.
- Represented the lead B lender on its complex structuring of the co-lending, and the sub-co-lending arrangement between a syndicate of B lenders, for the funding of a $115 million construction A/B mortgage loan for a resort and residential condominium project in Florida.
- Represented a financial institution on various mortgage and mezzanine loans including a $130 million acquisition financing of a residential, retail and parking condominium building located in Chicago; and a $181 million acquisition financing of a residential, retail and parking condominium building located in Manhattan, New York, which was also financed by an injection of preferred equity.
- Represented the investor on a $2.5 million participation and subscription investment into the investment vehicle for the $31 million acquisition and future development of the La Paz Ranch into retail and office development project in Malibu, California.
- Represented a privately held commercial real estate company in the joint venture purchase and related debt financing of a 24-property industrial, office, and retail portfolio located in 12 states for $224 million from a real estate development and management company.
- Represented an affiliate of a national multifamily real estate company in leading the negotiation and closing of a $35 million construction to term loan for the ground up construction of a 206-unit multifamily project located in Portland, Oregon.
- Represented senior mortgage lenders on the origination of balance sheet and CMBS acquisition financings and refinancings, including for an office complex in Northern California, a $75 million acquisition ground lease financing of a commercial office and retail complex located in California, and office buildings located in Texas and Illinois, as well as a $83 million financing of a large office and residential condominium building in Seattle, Washington and a multifamily complex in Maryland.
- Represented various hotel owners and operators with respect to complex secured financings secured by hotels across the United States.
- Represented a multifamily investment firm’s affiliated joint venture on its $483 million acquisition of 14 apartment complexes located in Southern California.
- Represented a large European bank on its $130 million refinancing (and related syndication) of a large multifamily apartment complex in Denver, which was also being financed by mezzanine debt.
- Represented the managing member on its joint venture with a capital partner for the acquisition of the mezzanine slice of the capital structure of financing for the refinancing of a resort hotel complex in The Bahamas.
- Represented a preferred equity investor on its $80 million equity investment in a multifamily apartment ground-up construction financing in Los Angeles.
- Represented a hotel owner in its rebranding of eight hotels across the US.
- Represented the lender on the restructuring of a defaulted construction loan secured by a newly built condominium villas in Los Cabos, Mexico.
- Represented a consortium of lenders on the acquisition of a European hotel chain via a debt for equity conversion.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recognized as a Diversity & Inclusion Visionary in The Los Angeles Times’ Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Accessibility magazine, 2022, 2024
- Nominee for Champion for Women (2023) and Mentor of the Year (2024) at the Women’s Leadership Symposium & Awards, Los Angeles Business Journal
- Recommended for Real Estate, Legal 500 United States, 2019, 2024
- Recognized as a Leader in Real Estate, Southern California, Chambers USA, 2021-2024
-
Visionary, Los Angeles Times’ Commercial Real Estate Magazine, 2022-2024
- Named to the Leaders of Influence: Thriving in Their 40s list, Los Angeles Business Journal, 2022
- Named among “Top 100 Lawyers,” Los Angeles Business Journal, 2022
- Nominee (2022) and finalist (2024) for Best Diversity & Inclusion Executive of the Year, Los Angeles Business Journal
- Recognized as an Influencer by GlobeSt. Real Estate Forum’s Women of Influence Awards 2020
- Named among Women of Influence, Real Estate Forum’s 25th Anniversary special, September 2018. Only 55 women were selected this year from across the country.
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, California Lawyers Association
- Past Executive Committee Member and Past Chair of the Finance Subsection of the Real Property Section, Los Angeles County Bar Association; Member at large
- Member, Commercial Real Estate Finance Council
Insights
Legal Updates
- 6 Minute ReadJanuary 24, 2024Legal Update
- 3 Minute ReadDecember 26, 2023Legal Update
- 8 Minute ReadMay 24, 2023Legal Update
- 5 Minute ReadApril 12, 2023Legal Update
Events & Speaking Engagements
- February 29, 2024EventPlanning CommitteeUSC Gould School of Law’s 2024 Real Estate Law and Business Forum
- March 2, 2023Event
- December 6, 2022Event
- October 29, 2020Event
- August 6, 2020EventPanelistWebinar: Cash Management/Lock-Box Structures–All You Need to Know–Lunch & Learn Series
- April 11, 2019EventModerator“Lightning Round: Cutting Edge Topics that Every Real Estate Professional Needs to Know,” USC Gould School of Law 2019 Real Estate Law and Business Forum
- April 3, 2019Event
- December 11, 2018Event
- November 29, 2016EventModerator“AWS: Financing Your Deal: The Rest of the Stack,” CRE Finance Council (CREFC)
- September 30, 2016EventModerator“Practice Group Lunch and Roundtable Discussion on the Implications of Current Global Developments,” 2016 Lex Mundi Insolvency, Bankruptcy and Restructuring Group Distressed M&A Roundtable
Publications
News
- 3 Minute ReadOctober 14, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadSeptember 5, 2024News
- 2 Minute ReadJune 24, 2024News
- 7 Minute ReadJune 12, 2024News
- 6 Minute ReadJune 6, 2024News
- 2 Minute ReadMay 21, 2024News
- May 19, 2024Media MentionProfiled
- 3 Minute ReadMarch 25, 2024News
- March 21, 2024Media Mention
- 1 Minute ReadFebruary 28, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadNovember 15, 2023News
- 2 Minute ReadSeptember 29, 2023News
- 2 Minute ReadJuly 17, 2023News
- 3 Minute ReadJuly 5, 2023News
- 6 Minute ReadJune 1, 2023News
- 2 Minute ReadDecember 21, 2022News
- 4 Minute ReadDecember 19, 2022News
- December 19, 2022Media Mention
- December 18, 2022Media Mention
- 6 Minute ReadJune 1, 2022News
- 2 Minute ReadMay 16, 2022News
- 3 Minute ReadMay 16, 2022News
- May 16, 2022Media Mention
- 2 Minute ReadMarch 24, 2022News
- October 4, 2021Media Mention
- 6 Minute ReadMay 25, 2021News
- April 28, 2021Media MentionFeatured, Real Property Newsletter, April 2021, LACBA
- April 23, 2021Media Mention
- September 28, 2020Media Mention
- 1 Minute ReadJuly 22, 2020News
- January 1, 2020Media Mention
- December 23, 2019Media Mention
- 2 Minute ReadAugust 21, 2019News
- 6 Minute ReadJune 6, 2019News
- 1 Minute ReadDecember 20, 2018News
- 1 Minute ReadSeptember 17, 2018News
- 1 Minute ReadMay 15, 2018News
- 2 Minute ReadApril 19, 2018News
Education
LPC, University of Sheffield, 1998
BA, Sheffield Hallam University, with honors, 1996
Admissions
California
England and Wales (Solicitor)