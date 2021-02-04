Jamie is the Global Co-Head of Energy and Infrastructure. He also leads the firm’s Agency Finance Practice and is a key member of the Public-Private Partnerships and Infrastructure Team.

Described by clients to Chambers as “excellent,” and “thorough and honest” and “very creative,” he has been named a “Leader in Projects” by Chambers USA and Chambers Global, “Recommended for Project Finance” by Legal 500, a “Rising Star” by Law360, a “Deal Maker of the Year” by Finance Monthly, and a “Leading Lawyer” by IFLR1000.

"Jamie is the lawyer you want to have representing you on deals. He is highly thoughtful on complex structuring and drafting matters, but also a highly effective negotiator." – Chambers USA 2024

"Jamie is fantastic. He has a great presentation style and is able to distill very complex topics into easily digestible talking points." – Chambers USA 2024

Formerly of Hunton’s London office, Jamie has extensive global experience and is currently representing many of the world’s leading energy and infrastructure players — spanning from the United States government to the World Bank to leading lenders and investors in New York and London. Supplementary to his previous service as a JAG Officer in the US Navy and Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel of an American retail company, Jamie has more than thirteen years of experience advising on some of the most difficult and innovative large-scale energy and infrastructure projects in the world, including in the United States, Argentina, Belize, Ecuador, Tanzania, Uganda, Mozambique, Rwanda, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Gabon, Burundi, Cameroon, Ghana, Nigeria, South Africa, Egypt, Croatia, Kosovo, Serbia, Bosnia, Ukraine, Turkey, Cambodia, Mongolia, Oman, and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

During his time in the Navy, Jamie prosecuted members of the Islamic State in Iraq and the Mahdi Army before the Central Criminal Court of Iraq, oversaw the Joint Transition Office mission to inform the Iraqi Cabinet of evidence against 15,000 detainees, and clerked for the Court of Military Commissions Review in Washington, D.C., hearing appeals of unlawful belligerents tried by military commission in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. He was also honored to serve our Marines and Sailors as a legal advocate and defense attorney in courts martial and on appeal before the Navy-Marine Corps Court of Military Review.