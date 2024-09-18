James P. Bradley
Recognized by various legal directories as a leading lawyer, including IFLR1000, The Legal 500 Asia Pacific, Chambers Global, and Chambers Asia-Pacific, Jim has extensive experience in electric power projects across various jurisdictions in South-East Asia.
Jim advises both local and multinational clients on preparation, negotiation, and compliance monitoring with respect to power purchase, fuel supply, construction, financing, operations and maintenance, and associated project arrangements. He has significant experience with mergers and acquisitions, including private equity participation.
Jim’s practice also incorporates advising hotels and resorts on complex commercial real estate matters.
- Operating Hotel, Surat Thani Province, Thailand: Advised a private equity firm on due diligence and acquisition arrangements for a luxury resort.
- 600 MW Monsoon Wind Project, Lao PDR: Advised on split wrapped turnkey engineering, procurement, and construction arrangements and allocated operation and maintenance agreements for a 600 MW cross-border wind project in Lao PDR.
- Potential 2x600 MW LNG to power facility: Advised on procurement documentation for fuel supply and a floating storage unit for a potential development project.
- 460 MW thermal project, Philippines: Advised on repowering issues and subsequent offtake arrangements for an independent power producer.
- Operating Hotel, Bangkok: Advised a major real estate firm on procedures and processes for workout of mortgage-related claims.
- 36-story commercial real estate building, Bangkok: Advised on due diligence, acquisition documentation, and acquisition financing documentation for investment by a private equity firm in the completion of an office tower.
- 77-story multi-use hotel, residential, and commercial Mahanakon tower project, Bangkok, Thailand: Advised on private equity investment documentation, debt financing, project and construction, and acquisition and subsequent exit arrangements.
- 455 MW supercritical coal-fired power plant, Philippines: Advised on joint venture arrangements, shared facilities, power purchase agreement, engineering, procurement, and construction, and operations and maintenance arrangements, fuel supply, and construction financing.
- 138 MW coal-fired power plant, Cambodia: Advised on power purchase, concession, engineering, procurement, and construction, and operations arrangements, and fuel supply.
- 78 MW DC solar photovoltaic power plant, Lop Buri, Thailand: Advised on power purchase agreement; construction and supply contract arrangements; and operation and maintenance contracts.
- 100 MW coal-fired power plant, Cambodia: Advised on power purchase agreement; implementation agreement; government guarantee; engineering, procurement and construction arrangements; and fuel supply.
- 125 km transmission line and two substation installations, Cambodia: Advised on power transmission agreement; implementation agreement; government guarantee; construction contract; and offshore supply arrangements.
- 2 X 610 MW coal-fired power plant, Indonesia: Advised on due diligence review for a potential acquisition.
- 460 MW thermal power plant, Philippines: Advised on US$100 million domestic subordinated notes issue, including structuring and a consent solicitation to existing senior secured lenders and bondholders and subsequent take-out financing that involved senior secured note participants and a SGX Debt Listing shelf registration for potential senior secured bonds.
- IPP solicitation of Ministry of Energy, Thailand: Advised government officials on model documents, the request for proposals, and risk allocations for an independent power producer solicitation in Thailand.
- 460 MW Quezon power project, Philippines: Advised as primary project counsel since 2001 on power purchase, coal supply, compliance and governance, and finance matters.
- 741 MW combined-cycle power project, Thailand: Advised on construction financing (with ECA tranches and hedging program); and construction issues, including performance issues with GT 26B combined cycle gas turbines.
- Hotels and resorts, Thailand, the Maldives, Philippines, the United States: Multiple due diligence projects and negotiations of hotel operating agreements, joint venture documentation, purchase agreements, and financing documentation.
- Recognized as a Highly Regarded Lawyer in Banking and Finance (2013-2024), M&A and Project Development (2016-2024), and Energy and Infrastructure (2016-2023), Thailand, IFLR1000
- Selected for the Hall of Fame for Thailand: Projects and Energy (2021-2024), The Legal 500 Asia Pacific
- Recognized as a Leader in Projects & Energy (2012-2019, 2022-2024) and Projects (2012-2019, 2022), Thailand, Chambers Global and Chambers Asia-Pacific
- Named in Thailand Top's 100 Lawyers (2023-2024), Asia Business Law Journal
JD, Texas Tech University School of Law, with honors, 1994
BS, Geosciences, University of Missouri-Kansas City, with honors, 1989
North Carolina