Recognized by various legal directories as a leading lawyer, including IFLR1000, The Legal 500 Asia Pacific, Chambers Global, and Chambers Asia-Pacific, Jim has extensive experience in electric power projects across various jurisdictions in South-East Asia.

Jim advises both local and multinational clients on preparation, negotiation, and compliance monitoring with respect to power purchase, fuel supply, construction, financing, operations and maintenance, and associated project arrangements. He has significant experience with mergers and acquisitions, including private equity participation.

Jim’s practice also incorporates advising hotels and resorts on complex commercial real estate matters.