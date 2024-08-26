Overview

James is an associate on the energy and infrastructure team. He counsels clients on global project development and finance, corporate, energy M&A, disputes, and energy regulatory matters. His experience includes advising on legal and regulatory frameworks, negotiating and drafting agreements, and assisting with multi-billion dollar deals and other corporate projects.

Experience

  • Advised an international charity on the legislative and regulatory framework for a renewable energy transition in Sierra Leone and Malawi.
  • Advised a national economic development agency in Africa on the legal frameworks used in special economic zones.
  • Acted for an African national oil company on several projects, including in relation to the drafting and negotiation of production sharing agreements.
  • Assisted a Nigerian oil company on its proposed acquisition of a participating interest in an oil mining lease.
  • Advised a state-owned gas company on the application of EU Directives/Regulations to a potential new pipeline gas supply.
  • Advised on the procurement aspects of an anticipated $2 billion petrochemicals facility by a national oil company in Africa.
  • Acted for a leading supplier of electrical equipment to energy companies, in relation to a claim in the London Circuit Commercial Court.

Education

LPC with LLM, The University of Law, 2021

LLB Law, Sheffield Hallam University, 2018

Admissions

England and Wales (Solicitor)

