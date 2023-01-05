Holly represents management in labor and employment law litigation, contract negotiations, drug testing and arbitrations. Holly represents clients before administrative agencies, such as the Department of Labor, the Department of Justice, the EEOC, the Texas Commissions on Human Rights and the Texas Workforce Commission.

She serves as primary regional employment counsel to companies in the oil and gas exploration and production, oil and gas tools and service, restaurant, retail, financial, chemical, health care, drug testing and administration, transportation, and telecommunications industries. She conducts training for clients and advises on all aspects of employment issues. Holly handles complex litigation and appeals involving trade secrets, unfair competition, discrimination, harassment, and retaliation claims, employee benefit claims under ERISA, employment torts, defamation, drug testing, privacy, and class and collective action wage and hour claims.

Holly is admitted to practice in the US Supreme Court, US Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit, and the US District Courts for the Eastern, Northern, Southern, and Western Districts of Texas, and she has tried cases in counties throughout Texas and in all four US Texas district courts. Holly has extensive appellate practice and has prepared briefs presented to the US Texas, and Louisiana Supreme Courts, several of which have been argued before these Courts