Giselle Secada
Associate
Overview
Giselle focuses her practice on capital markets transactions, including offerings of securities. She assists public companies with SEC filings, compliance with SEC reporting obligations, and related corporate governance and securities matters, with a focus on Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs). In addition, on a pro bono basis, Giselle assists small businesses and nonprofits in corporate governance and other organizational matters.
Education
JD, William & Mary Law School, 2023
BA, University of Connecticut, 2018
Admissions
Virginia