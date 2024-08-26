Overview

Giselle focuses her practice on capital markets transactions, including offerings of securities. She assists public companies with SEC filings, compliance with SEC reporting obligations, and related corporate governance and securities matters, with a focus on Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs). In addition, on a pro bono basis, Giselle assists small businesses and nonprofits in corporate governance and other organizational matters.

Education

JD, William & Mary Law School, 2023

BA, University of Connecticut, 2018

Admissions

Virginia

